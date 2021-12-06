Scottie Resources Announces OTCQB Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT), (OTCQB: SCTSF), (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report that Scottie Resources’ ticker symbol in the United States, “SCTSF”, has been upgraded to trade on the OTCQB Venture Markets effective November 29, 2021.



It is anticipated that Scottie Resources’ upgraded listing to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders. With enhanced reporting requirements and greater transparency required with the OTCQB listing, the upgrade may also provide certain exemptions from U.S. state securities laws or “blue sky” exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors’ ability to research and recommend investment in Scottie Resources.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Scottie Resources on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SCTSF .

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 52,000 ha of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Brad Rourke Gordon Robb President and CEO Business Development +1 250 877 9902 +1 250 217 2321 brad@scottieresources.com gordon@scottieresources.com

