The Future of Food Glazing Agents Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $5.78 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis the global market size for food glazing agents stood at USD 3.26 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.78 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.41% over the analysis period.



Rising interests among youngsters to experience various types of food products and confectionery such as chocolates, jellies, biscuits, bakery products, candies, coffee, starch-based snacks, processed nuts, flavoured chewing gum, and various others is expected to boost the food glazing agents market. Additionally, government bodies such as Food & Drug Association (FDA), World health Organisations (WHO), and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are emphasising the use of food additives or glazing agents to make food more attractive and reduce food wastage, which in turn is driving the demand of food glazing agents market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Food Glazing Agents Market, By Type of Ingredient (Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Candelilla Wax, Shellac, Paraffin Wax, and Others), By Function of Ingredient (Coating Agents, Surface Finishing Agents, Firming Agents, Film Agents, and Others), By End-Use Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, Poultry & Fish Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Functional Foods, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The pandemic has affected most countries in the world, with severe impacts on the global economy and the food production and distribution sector. The food glazing manufacturing industry also had a huge impact due to shutdown of food processing industries. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Rising Demand for Glazing Agents in Food and Confectionery

Food glazing are generally applied or added as additives in food products such as bakery, confectionery, jellies, and various others. Glazing agents are used throughout the manufacturing process to protect the external surface of the foodstuff, improving the shelf life of fruits, and vegetables. For instance, gelatine is used as a compatibility with milk proteins. It acts as a stabilizer due to its gelling and water-binding actions, particularly for yogurts. It helps to improve yogurt texture by assisting in the development of smooth, creamy, and delicate mouth feel properties while at the same time prolonging product shelf life. Starch based additives also play a vital role in increasing the product shelf life and prolong its freshness. These are some of the glazing additives commonly used in industry which are driving the demand for food glazing agents market through their high demand from food and confectionery sector.

Rising Interest of Government Bodies to Emphasise on Use of Glazing Agents

Government organisations such as Food & Drug Admiration (FDA) are concerned towards the rising cases of food wastage and poor quality. The purpose of using glazing agents in food is to increase the shelf life of food products and to make food more attractive and reduce food wastage. The government organisations such as World Health Organisation (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organisations (FAO) have justified using glazing agents to maintain the nutritional value of food and making food attractive to the consumer in such a way that it’s not wasted. These are some of the decisions taken by government organisations which are indirectly increasing the demand for food glazing agents market globally.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Food Glazing Agents Market in Asia Pacific

The emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand among others are expected to fuel the growth of the food glazing agents market. Increasing activities related to food quality, and wrong content of glazing agents are concerning the government authorities in Asia Pacific countries. Countries such as China and India are imposing stringent regulations to increase food glazing agents especially in rural areas. These decisions are taken by government authorities which will indirectly drive the requirement for food glazing agents market. The Middle East & Africa, Europe and North America will also show rapid development on the food glazing agents market especially due to stringent regulations imposed by the countries to maintain glazing content level.

List of Prominent Players in the Food Glazing Agents Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. Capol GmbH Elmshorm, Germany 2. Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. Westport, U.S 3. Strahl & Pitsch New York, U.S 4. British Wax Scotland, U.K 5. Masterol Foods New South Wales, U.K 6. Stéarinerie Dubois Billancourt, France 7. Poth Hille Kent, UK 8. Koster Keunen Connecticut, U.S. 9. BJ International Mumbai, India 10. Carnaúba Do Brasil LTDA Itarema, Brazil

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In February, 2021, US-based ingredients firm Mantrose-Haeuser expanded its Certicoat product line with additional plant-based anti-sticking polishes developed for gummy and liquorice applications. Its new series uses proprietary plant-based lipid formulations, manufactured at its high-level food safety certified facilities both in America and Europe.

In November 2020, Capol enhanced its Canadian facilities with new confectionery handling line. German-based Capol, which specialises in anti-sticking, glazing and sealing agents for the confectionery industry, has expanded operations with a new production line at its site in St Hubert, Canada. The company, which is a Business Unit of Freudenberg Chemical Specialities, Munich, explained to Confectionery Production that its enhanced facility, which was unveiled this week, will further strengthen its existing customer supply base for its North America market.

This market titled "Food Glazing Agents Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 5.78 Billion Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 7.41% Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Type of Ingredient Stearic Acid Beeswax Carnauba Wax Candelilla Wax Shellac Paraffin Wax Others

Function of Ingredient Coating Agents Surface Finishing Agents Firming Agents Film Agents Others

End-Use Application Bakery Confectionery Processed Meat Poultry & Fish Products Fruits & Vegetables Functional Foods Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Billion Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

