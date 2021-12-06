Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s Dr. Antonella Favit-Van Pelt to Present at 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference on December 9

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D. will be presenting at the 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference, taking place December 6 - 9 in Charleston, S.C. The conference is organized by Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics, and brings together experts in the field of brain stimulation across a wide range of disciplines.



Alongside three other key opinion leader clinicians, Dr. Favit-Van Pelt will be part of a Thursday symposium titled “Recently authorized by the FDA—Novel Brain Stimulation treatments coming to a clinic near you.” During the session, Dr. Favit-Van Pelt will introduce the research that led to the FDA authorization of translingual nerve stimulation for gait disturbance in multiple sclerosis in a presentation titled “Portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device therapy improves gait function in patients with multiple sclerosis.” Helius received marketing authorization for the use of PoNS in the treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms of MS in March 2021 and, in August 2021, received Breakthrough Designation for the treatment of dynamic gait and balance deficits resulting from a stroke.

Dr. Favit-Van Pelt’s co-panelists will include Dr. Gregory Sahlem of Stanford University, Dr. Abraham Zangen of Ben-Gurion University in Israel, and Dr. Teresa Kimberley of MGH Institute of Health Professions. The symposium will run from 1:30 to 3:30 PM, eastern standard time.

About Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, MD, PhD

Dr. Favit-Van Pelt is a rare disease expert and pioneer in the field of applied theragnostics for the development of disease-modifying treatments. A board-certified neurologist, she holds a PhD in Pharmacology and has more than 20 years of drug development expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and academia. She started her clinical practice activity in 1994 with specialist clinics in Europe where she continues as a specialist consultant managing patients with movement disorders and rare neuromuscular disorders. Dr. Favit-Van Pelt currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Helius.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promotes neuroplasticity, aiming to improve the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. Helius is advancing PoNS post-approval research in MS through a recently launched Therapeutic Experience Program (TEP).

PoNS is also authorized for sale in Canada for two indications: (i) PoNS is authorized as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (ii) PoNS is authorized for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait.

