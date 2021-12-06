Global Oats Market is Set to Reach $7.83 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oats Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oats market is expected to grow from $5.62 billion in 2020 to $6.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Europe was the largest region in the oats market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are contributing to the growth of the oats market. Healthy eating has become the norm with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria. Oatmeal is consumed widely as a healthy breakfast option owing to its health benefits and high nutritional value. Oatmeal offers several benefits including weight management, control blood sugar level, controls cholesterol level, and others. According to the International Food Information Council 2020 Food and Health Survey, 54% of all consumers and 63% of consumers over the age of 50 are concerned about the healthfulness of their food choices. Therefore, the rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are expected to fuel the growth of the oats market in the coming years.



Product innovations are gaining significant popularity in the oats market. Major companies operating in the oats market are focused on developing innovative products to meet customer demand and strengthen their position. Pulled oats capitalize on the rising popularity of plant-based diet and attract vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, flexitarians, and almost everyone attempting to eat less meat or looking for tasty and varied protein substitutes. Pulled oats have a unique fibrous texture that integrates flavors well and can be seasoned to taste.



The countries covered in the oats market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider oats market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The oats market section of the report gives context. It compares the oats market with other segments of the oats market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, oats indicators comparison.

