ACAMS Virtual Caribbean Conference Tackles AFC Compliance Hurdles for Offshore Institutions with More than 40 Leading Expert Speakers

Chicago, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing efforts to help compliance professionals contend with rising regulatory challenges, ACAMS will host a two-day training and networking event for its 3rd Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference – Caribbean. Beginning on December 7, attendees of this fully virtual conference will glean guidance on anti-financial crime (AFC) compliance from representatives of the region’s top supervisory bodies, banks, money services businesses, and wealth management firms, including subject-matter experts from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force, Anti-Money Laundering Steering Group of the Cayman Islands, Central Bank of the Bahamas, Bank of Jamaica, Financial Services Commission Barbados, Scotiabank, UBS Wealth, Western Union, and First Caribbean International Bank.

In addition to answering questions submitted by audience members, the conference’s speakers will outline AFC challenges and best practices related to the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list, recent trends in correspondent banking, risk management strategies for beneficial owners and politically exposed persons, cyber hygiene policies to identify suspected illicit payments, audit practices for trade-based money laundering and sanctions compliance, and fraud vulnerabilities of payment apps and other FinTech products.

“With FATF monitoring multiple Caribbean nations and financial institutions contending with emerging cyber- and fraud threats that have worsened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of AFC professionals in the region has never been more challenging,” said ACAMS President and Managing Director Scott Liles.

“Whether you’re anticipating the financial-crime risks of Central Bank Digital Currencies, assessing the long-term impact of the pandemic on AFC programs, or upgrading your compliance training to meeting rising supervisory expectations, the subject-matter experts at this conference can offer you practical advice on how to best shield your institutions from criminal activity,” Liles said.

