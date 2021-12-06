Minim Strengthens Technology Leadership, Adds Two Engineering VPs from CommScope and Charles Schwab

MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today welcomes two technology leaders to its team: Bill Wallace joins Minim as Vice President, Hardware Engineering from CommScope, and Lakshmi Kadiyala joins as Vice President, Software Engineering from Charles Schwab. The team additions will join Alec Rooney, CTO of Minim, as the company pursues increased profitability through the introduction of advanced software-driven products in the coming year.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Bill and Lakshmi to the team,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “The global market for intelligent connectivity products is massive, growing, and competitive. As such, we believe that to continue to win and delight customers, we must invest in research and development led by top-notch talent. I’m confident that with Bill’s 30+ years of experience in consumer networking, Lakshmi’s expertise in large-scale consumer app development, and Alec’s continued technology roadmap stewardship combined, we are taking a giant leap forward into 2022.”

Bill Wallace joins Minim as VP, Hardware Engineering as of December 1, 2021. Prior to Minim, Mr. Wallace worked at ARRIS (ACQ: CommScope) since 1999, most recently holding the position of VP, Hardware Engineering. In his time at ARRIS, Mr. Wallace has led engineering development teams of up to 300 professionals for products including: DOCSIS/DSL/FWA/PON modems, EMTAs, Gateways (Wi-Fi, IoT, MoCA, GigETH), video streamers, and peripheral devices such as Access Points and Wi-Fi Extenders. Located in Atlanta, GA, Mr. Wallace holds a M.S. and B.S. in Electrical Engineering (MSEE) from the Georgia Institute of Technology and is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, Engineering Management Society, Communications Society, and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE IBSE).

Lakshmi Kadiyala joins Minim as VP, Software Engineering as of November 17, 2021. Located in Raleigh, NC, Lakshmi has 19 years of software engineering experience, predominantly in large-scale consumer-facing cloud software platforms at LexisNexis and most recently at Charles Schwab with past experience at Sprint Nextel, Allscripts, and H&R block. As Senior Software Manager at Charles Schwab, her three teams built highly scalable and low-latency cloud platform services that supported over 30 million customers. While at LexisNexis, she managed two interdisciplinary teams to launch a cloud-based analytics solution that won the “People’s Choice” Award at LegalWeek, 2019 in New York. Ms. Kadiyala holds a Master’s in Information Technology from University of Canberra, a Bachelor of Science from Sri Venkateswara University, and a Certificate in Business Analytics from Harvard University.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Nicole Zheng at (908) 337-2481 or nicole@minim.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; the potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.﻿