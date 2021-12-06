Kaleido Biosciences Announces Expansion of Collaboration with Janssen to Explore Potential of Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™) to Prevent Childhood-Onset of Atopic, Immune and Metabolic Conditions

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLDO), a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis, today announced the extension and expansion of its research collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (“Janssen”). The collaboration is designed to explore the potential for Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™) to prevent childhood-onset of atopic, immune and metabolic conditions by promoting healthy function of the gut microbiome.



Since the beginning of the collaboration, Kaleido’s proprietary ex vivo screening platform has identified several potential MMTs that support the growth of specific beneficial microbes in the gut microbiome believed to be associated with the development of infant immune systems. Given this progress, the existing agreement with Janssen has subsequently been extended and expanded to optimize the identified MMTs for their ability to support growth of these advantageous microbes and their metabolites. Janssen will fund the additional costs associated with the expanded scope of the collaboration.

“We have made exciting progress to date in identifying relevant MMTs with desired effects on the infant microbiome communities,” said Johan van Hylckama Vlieg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kaleido. “Our expertise in the microbiome combined with our unique platform positions us well to continue advancing our understanding of how glycans modulate the infant gut microbiome to support a developing immune system.”

About Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™)

Kaleido’s Microbiome Metabolic Therapies, or MMTs, are designed to drive the function and distribution of the microbiome’s existing microbes in order to decrease or increase the production of metabolites, or to advantage or disadvantage certain bacteria in the microbiome community. The Company’s initial MMT candidates are targeted, synthetic glycans that are orally administered, have limited systemic exposure, and are selectively metabolized by enzymes in the microbiome. Kaleido utilizes its discovery and development platform to study MMTs in microbiome samples to rapidly advance MMT candidates into clinical studies in healthy subjects and patients. These human clinical studies may be conducted under regulations supporting research with food, evaluating safety and tolerability and impact on the microbiome. For MMT candidates that are developed as therapeutics, the Company currently conducts and will conduct clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug (IND) or regulatory equivalent outside the U.S., often in Phase 2 or later development.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company with a differentiated, small-molecule approach to treating inflammatory conditions and diseases by selectively targeting the resident microbiome to restore gut-immune homeostasis. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut’s existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

