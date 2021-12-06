Parsons Leverages Advanced Drone Technology to Improve Department of Labor Facility Management

CENTREVILLE, Va., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company is implementing visual and thermal drone-based sensors to perform roof inspections at U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Job Corps facilities. Utilizing drones will provide comprehensive roof condition assessments, allowing DOL to more efficiently complete maintenance and repairs.



“We are continuing to grow our drone capabilities because we believe in using every possible tool available to make the inspection, management, and repair of infrastructure as simple and cost-effective as possible,” said Jon Moretta, president, engineered systems for Parsons. “With this technology, the Department of Labor can complete these inspections at a fraction of what a traditional inspection would cost and have more data at their fingertips for determining the highest priority repairs.”

The program reflects the company’s commitment to a One Parsons approach, leveraging expertise from across the company to deliver integrated, advanced solutions to customers. In this case, Parsons brought together advanced technology and critical infrastructure knowledge to invest in thermal sensors and thermography training to advance the work, which includes roof inspections at 25 sites across the country.

“This implementation is a testament to our One Parsons approach and our ability to collaborate across our Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure business segments. Together, our Parsons team delivered advanced technology – and the right solution – to the customer,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, mobility solutions for Parsons.

