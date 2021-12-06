U.S. Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2027: Refrigerators Held Largest Revenue Share and Water Purifiers Held Largest Volume Share in 2020

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Kitchen Appliances Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast Hand Blender, by Applications, by Types, by Wattage, by Applications, by Door Types,by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States kitchen appliances market witnessed moderate growth in the past few years on account of increasing technological advancement, and growing adoption of kitchen appliances among households.

The housing sector in the United States is likely to witness increased demand for kitchen appliances, particularly on the account of the need to save time and effort. Further, improvement in living standards and rising disposable income of people are some other factors that would lead to the growth of the kitchen appliances market in the United States during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to slow growth in the overall market scenario owing to the nationwide lockdowns imposed which have led to the conservative purchasing power of the consumers. Also, along with the same, product line ups have been ceased as factories tend to shut down to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and this has led significantly towards the decline of the overall market value.

The United States Kitchen Appliances Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

There is a rapid rise in consumers' interest in smart kitchen appliances due to which the demand for connected appliances is continuing to gain more popularity. Due to this demand, more manufacturers have started offering smart and connected appliances to attract customers from conventional products.

The players in the country dealing in kitchen appliances are concentrating more on designing innovative and user-friendly products to provide a better consumer experience. Along with this, the growing interest in remodelling the kitchen, due to changing interest, would be another key driver for the growth of the kitchen appliances market in the country.

Market Analysis By Types

Based on types, refrigerators held the largest revenue share and water purifiers held the largest volume share in the market in 2020 as more than 90% of households own refrigerators and the need for up-gradation is the most important factor driving the market in the country. Based on regions, the southern region of the United States held the largest revenue share in the market owing to high population and rising sales of new houses.

Key Attractiveness of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020.

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report:

United States Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook

United States Kitchen Appliances Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of United States Kitchen Appliances Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United States Hand Blender Kitchen Appliances Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United States Mixer Grinder Kitchen Appliances Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2017-2027F

Historical Data and Forecast of United States

Electric Chimney

Cooktops

Microwave Oven

Refrigerator

Water Purifier

Dishwasher

Market Drivers and Restraints

United States Kitchen Appliances Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Ecosystem

Market Opportunity Assessment

United States Kitchen Appliances Market Share, By Companies

Market Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

Company Profiles





Breville Group

Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corporation

LG Electronic Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SMEG S.p.A.

Whirlpool Corporation



