Global Particle Size Analysis Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Number of Conferences and Events Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Imaging, Coulter Principle, Sieving, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion (Wet, Dry, Spray), End-user (Pharma-biotech, Cosmeceutical, Chemicals, Food, Academia), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global particle size analysis market is projected to reach USD 492 million by 2026 from USD 371 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries. However, the heavy import duties on particle size analyzers in developing countries and limitations in particle characterization range are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The laser diffraction segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, Coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020, driven by growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing training conducted by companies, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.

The dynamic imaging segment to hold a major share of the particle size analysis market during the forecast period

Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types - dynamic and static. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user-friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high-speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.

Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2020

The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global particle size analysis market in 2020. Growing R&D activity, technological advancements, and conferences & events are the key factors driving market growth in the region. Moreover, government support to develop innovative technologies for the analysis of nanomaterials are playing a vital role in the growth of the particle size analysis industry in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Particle Size Analysis Market Overview

4.2 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology

4.3 Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-user (2020)

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Particle Size Analysis Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Research Activities in the Field of Nanotechnology

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.3 Development of Technologically Advanced Nanoparticle Instruments

5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Quality Across Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Funding Activities to Drive the Purchasing Power of Research Institutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Particle Size Analyzers

5.2.2.2 Limitations in Particle Characterization Range

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Well-Established Distribution Networks Among SMEs

5.2.4.2 Limitations of Laser Diffraction Technology

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Mapping

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.6.1 Research and Development (R&D)

5.6.2 Manufacturing and Assembly

5.6.3 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, and Post-Sales Services

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.7.3 End-users

5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Particle Size Analysis Market

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

6 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laser Diffraction

6.2.1 Technological Advantages of this Method to Result in Higher Adoption Amongst End-users

6.3 Dynamic Light Scattering

6.3.1 Nanotechnological Applications of DLS Technologies to Drive Market Growth

6.4 Imaging

6.4.1 Dynamic Imaging

6.4.1.1 User-Friendliness and High-Speed Analysis to Drive Market Growth

6.4.2 Static Imaging

6.4.2.1 High-Resolution Particle Size and Shape Information Output to Push the Market Growth

6.5 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

6.5.1 Advanced Technology for Nano-Particle Size Analysis to Drive Market

6.6 Coulter Principle

6.6.1 High Adoption in the Healthcare Industry to Drive Cellular Size Analysis

6.7 Sieve Analysis

6.7.1 Development of Other Advanced and Accurate Techniques for Particle Sizing to Disrupt the Segment Growth

6.8 Other Technologies

7 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Dispersion Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wet Dispersion

7.2.1 High Adoption Amongst End-users, Especially for Tough Samples/Materials, to Support Market Growth

7.3 Dry Dispersion

7.3.1 Ease of Use Compared to Wet Dispersion Methods to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Spray Dispersion

7.4.1 Increased Use of Spray-based Medicines in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market Growth

8 Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Industry

8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1.1 Particle Size Analysis Plays a Crucial Step in Raw Material Assessment and Quality Control

8.2.2 Public & Private Research Institutions

8.2.2.1 Active Government Investment to Support Nanotechnology Research to Drive the Market Demand

8.2.3 Academic Institutions

8.2.3.1 Increasing Focus on Nanotechnology-Related Research and Studies to Expand the Utilization of Particle Size Analyzers

8.3 Cosmetic Industry

8.3.1 Widespread Application in Manufacturing and Quality Control of the Final Product to Support Market Growth

8.4 Chemicals & Petroleum Industry

8.4.1 Expanding Chemicals & Petroleum Industry to Reflect the Increasing Demand for Particle Size Analyzers

8.5 Mining, Minerals, and Cement Industry

8.5.1 Widespread Application of Particle Size Analysis to Support Market Growth

8.6 Food & Beverage Industry

8.6.1 Growing Concern Over Food Quality and Safety Compliance in Emerging Countries to Drive the Market

8.7 Other Industries

9 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Company Evaluation Matrix for 25 Major Players

10.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.5.1.1 Stars

10.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.1.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.1.4 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping-Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Responsive Companies

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8 Competitive Scenario (2018-2021)

10.8.1 New Product Launches & Approvals

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Aimsizer (Dandong Hmktest Instrument Co. Ltd.)

11.1.2 Anton Paar GmbH

11.1.3 Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

11.1.4 Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

11.1.5 Brookhaven Instruments (A Part of Nova Instruments Corporation)

11.1.6 Fritsch GmbH

11.1.7 Horiba

11.1.8 LS Instruments

11.1.9 Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Spectris)

11.1.10 Mettler Toledo

11.1.11 Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

11.1.12 Microtrac Retsch GmbH (A Part of Verder Scientific GmbH & Co. KG)

11.1.13 Shimadzu Corporation

11.1.14 Sympatec GmbH

11.1.15 TSI

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Pamas Partikelmess - Und Analysesyteme GmbH

11.2.2 Jinan Winner Particle Size Instrument Stock Co. Ltd.

11.2.3 3P Instruments

11.2.4 Izon Science Ltd.

11.2.5 CSC Scientific Company, Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkog01