Victory Square Portfolio Company, Next Decentrum Partners with FinTech Pioneer DAF to Bring Ancient Egypt to Life in The Metaverse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation technology companies in key sectors including: Web 3, Gaming, the Creator Economy, NFTs and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that portfolio company, Next Decentrum Technologies Inc (“Next Decentrum”) announced a partnership with DAF (Digital Access to Finance) to launch several NFT projects inspired by Egyptian art, culture, and history to allow for greater access and appreciation of one of humanity's oldest civilizations and bring some of the world’s most iconic artifacts to the metaverse.



In 2019 over 12.6 million people visited Egypt. In the same year the Tutankhamun Paris exhibition broke records for the highest number of visitors in the history of cultural exhibitions in France attracting more than 1.42 million people in 6 months.

“Egypt is home to one of the world's richest cultures. There is much for everyone to discover and enjoy,” said Hussein Hallak, CEO of Next Decentrum. “Through this partnership with the DAF team, we aim to bring Egyptian history, culture, and art to the metaverse by using NFTs, AR and VR technology.”

For centuries, people have been fascinated with ancient Egypt. This fascination has manifested through literature, architecture, art, film, politics and religion.

Digital collectibles have seen a rise in popularity leading to a surge in NFT sales to $10.7B, according to Reuters , sparking massive interest and causing many to look at NFTs as the way forward for blockchain mainstream adoption.

“The rapid growth of the NFT market and the rising interest in the metaverse represent a unique opportunity to cultivate a global audience who want to own a piece of Egypt,” said Hatem Kandeel, Founder and CEO of DAF. “Through this partnership with Next Decenturm, we plan to launch multiple projects in collaboration with Egypt’s top artists and museums.”

The teams of Next Decentrum and DAF have been working closely together for the past few months. The collaboration has already resulted in the launch of Crypto Pharaohs by Next Decentrum. Crypto Pharaohs is an iconic collection of digital collectibles (NFTs) inspired by the culture and heritage of ancient Egypt.

The two companies will be working with museums, cultural organizations, and artists to launch digital collectables that put Egypt into the hands of collectors and lovers of the culture from around the world through:

Introducing ultra-rare NFTs inspired by Egyptian history, art, and culture.

Collaborating on special events, media campaigns, and promotions.

Bringing awareness of the growing digital collectables sector.

Increase participation from the MENA region starting with Egypt.

ABOUT NEXT DECENTRUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Next Decentrum delivers unique, social, and meaningful art and culture experiences through our suite of products:

Momentable.ai - a versatile platform for iconic art and culture NFTs from the world’s top museums.

- a versatile platform for iconic art and culture NFTs from the world’s top museums. Fyve.xyz - an incredibly easy to use email marketing tool for artists.

- an incredibly easy to use email marketing tool for artists. Nyftx.com - a bespoke publication exploring the impact of NFTs on art and culture.



Next Decentrum is also the creative force behind Crypto Pharaohs, the first generative NFT collection of it’s kind inspired by the history, life, and legacy of the pharaohs of ancient Egypt.

At Next Decentrum we believe in enabling access, empowering the user, and unleashing an ever-evolving future through collaboration.

Next Decentrum is working with some of the top museums and artists in North America and the world to generate new revenue streams by publishing and protecting iconic artworks and artifacts, making them more accessible to collectors around the world. For more information visit NextDecentrum.com

ABOUT DIGITAL ACCESS TO FINANCE (DAF)

DAF is a pioneering digital solutions company (FinTech) that aims to revolutionize the Egyptian healthcare sector through data-driven products which impact the supply chain and market queue from provider to consumer.

Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, DAF has launched several successful products in the healthcare, education, and e-commerce sectors including Belshifa Mobile App (B2C) and PharmaCastle (B2B) in the healthcare delivery sector, and the EMS App, delivery services from the Egyptian Medical Syndicate to its members as well as a Learning Management Systems Platform that delivers learning content to members of the Medical and Nursing Syndicates in Egypt which is accredited by their respective syndicates.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

