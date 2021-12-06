Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace, by Platform, Application, Type, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace, by Platform (Civil, Military, Space), Application (Avionics, Navigation, Weapon Systems, Communication Systems), Type (Single-mode, Multi-mode), Material, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026.

Electrification based on the more electric aircraft concept

Advances in more electric technology are expected to contribute to the growth of the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace in the near future. The incorporation of more electric technology reduces fuel consumption and provides a reliable source of power for aircraft. Electrically-driven systems serve to be an effective substitute for mechanically-driven engine accessories, pumps, and generators. Aircraft systems have witnessed revolutionary changes in terms of design and power distribution over the past few decades. Companies such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), and Airbus (France) are working on the development of electrical systems to replace the traditional systems for optimized aircraft performance and limited maintenance costs.

Digitization based on the glass cockpit concept

The current market trend in the aviation industry is the replacement of traditional cockpits with glass cockpits. The demand for glass cockpits has been rising due to the increase in the accident rate of aircraft with traditional cockpits. Flight instrumentation displays in traditional cockpits are analog dials and gauges.

The glass cockpit electronic flight instrument displays come with large LCD screens. All displays used in a glass cockpit architecture incorporate data bus technology, which uses fiber optic cables for high-speed data transfer. Data bus technology implements Line-Replaceable Units (LRUs) that are integrated with sensors and fiber optic cables throughout the aircraft. The technology improves communication between aircraft systems and the cockpit. Thus, the adoption of glass cockpit in aircraft is influencing the growth of the fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace.

The fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace includes major players Amphenol fsi (US), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (US), Prysmian Group. (Italy), Radiall (France), Corning Optical Communications LLC (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and Optical Fiber Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected fiber optic cables production and services globally in 2020.

Communication Systems: The largest segment of the Fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace, by Application

Communication systems require an exceptional level of tactical grade equipment, which provides access to the global information grid of shared data and information. These systems utilize fiber optic cable networks to transmit intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance information through different communication systems. Satellites, interlinked ground links, and communication systems are considered an important part of communication networks as they enable data transmission through secure datalinks. These data links use compatible communication protocols to share information securely between allies. For instance, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces use Link 16 to exchange air force data with member countries. Other prominent systems in use by NATO forces include the Joint Tactical Information Distribution System (JTIDS).

Lockheed Martin develops communication satellites and satellites communication systems for the US Air Force to improve its ground communication.

Military: The fastest-growing segment of the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace, by Platform

Military operations undergo extreme conditions during rescue operations and hence require more ruggedized fiber optic cables. In military aircraft, fiber optic cables are used in avionics and mission control systems for high-speed data transfer for applications such as mission data, flight planning data, and sensor data fusion for weapon systems. Thus, the increasing adoption of fiber optic cables in military aircraft and increased procurement of these aircraft is expected to boost the market for fiber optic cables market for military and aerospace. Various 4th and 5th generation fighter aircraft such as the F-35, J-20, and Su-57 use fiber optic cables onboard to monitor the performance of engines, flight control systems, and avionics.

Multi-Mode: The fastest-growing segment of the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace, by Type

Multi-mode fiber optic cables have a large diameter core that allows multiple modes of light to propagate. This increases the number of light reflections created as the light passes through the core, enabling more data to pass through at a given time. The quality of the signal is hampered over long distances due to the transmission of data in large volumes and the high attenuation rate. The wavelengths of light waves in multi-mode fibers are in the visible spectrum ranging from 850 nm to 1300 nm. In a multimode fiber, the core-to-cladding diameter ratio is 50-125 m and 62.5-125 m. These fibers are typically used for short-distance data and audio/video applications in LANs.

Glass: The fastest-growing segment of the fiber optic cables market for military & aerospace, by Material

Glass optical fiber is made of silicon dioxide. In this type of optical fiber, core and cladding are both made up of silica; germanium or phosphorous are also added to increase the refractive index. They are mainly used for their low intrinsic absorption properties. This type of optical fiber is generally ideal for hostile environments; it performs normally even when exposed to mechanical stress, high temperatures, or chemical substances. Glass optical fiber is basically used in applications such as telecom, CATV, highspeed LANs, and sensors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace

4.2 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace, by Platform

4.3 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use in New and Upgraded Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Improved Interoperability of Military Systems

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for More Electric Aircraft and Glass Cockpit Concepts

5.2.1.4 Rise in Demand for Throughput and Reliability

5.2.1.5 Use of IoT and Fiber Optics in Sensing Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Susceptibility to Physical Damage and Transmission Loss

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Photonics Technology in Electronic Warfare Networks

5.2.3.2 Demand for Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer (Oadm) Networks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adherence to Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.2.4.2 Threat to Optical Network Security

5.2.4.3 Complex Maintenance and Installation Requirements

5.3 COVID-19 Impact Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace

5.4.1 Demand-Side Impact

5.4.1.1 Key Developments from January 2020 to August 2021

5.4.2 Supply-Side Impact

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.5.1 Development of More Electric Aircraft (Mea)

5.5.2 Increased Use of Digital Avionics in Commercial and Military Aircraft

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.6.1 Prominent Companies

5.6.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.6.3 End-users

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape for Defense Industry

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis of Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Use Cases

5.14 Operational Data

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Companies

6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 End-users/Customers

6.3 Emerging Industry Trends

6.3.1 Use of Fiber Optic Cables in In-Flight Entertainment (Ife).

6.3.2 Use of Fiber Optic Cables in Flight Control Systems

6.4 Innovations and Patents Registrations, 2012-2021

6.5 Impact of Megatrend

6.5.1 In-Flight High-Speed Internet and Wi-Fi Access Provided

6.5.2 Ongoing Innovation in Defense Sector

7 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Avionics

7.3 Communication Systems

7.4 Navigation & Sensing

7.5 Weapon Systems

7.6 Others

8 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Civil

8.2.1 Commercial

8.2.1.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft

8.2.1.2 Wide-Body Aircraft

8.2.1.3 Regional Transport Aircraft

8.2.2 Business Jets

8.2.3 Light Aircraft

8.2.4 Rotorcraft

8.3 Military

8.3.1 Airborne

8.3.1.1 Combat Aircraft

8.3.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.3.1.3 Military Transport Aircraft

8.3.1.4 Military Helicopters

8.3.2 Land

8.3.2.1 Armored Vehicles

8.3.2.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles

8.3.2.3 C4Isr

8.3.3 Marine

8.3.3.1 Destroyers

8.3.3.2 Frigates

8.3.3.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

8.3.3.4 Submarines

8.3.3.5 Offshore Patrol Vessels (Opvs)

8.3.3.6 Aircraft Carriers

8.4 Space

8.4.1 Space Launch Vehicles

8.4.2 Satellites

9 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single-Mode

9.3 Multi-Mode

10 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Glass Fiber

10.3 Plastic Fiber

11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military and Aerospace

11.3 North America

11.3.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.3.2 PESTLE Analysis: North America

11.3.3 US

11.3.4 Canada

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 Impact of COVID-19

11.4.2 PESTLE Analysis: Europe

11.4.2.1 Political

11.4.2.2 Economic

11.4.2.3 Social

11.4.2.4 Technological

11.4.2.5 Legal

11.4.2.6 Environmental

11.4.3 UK

11.4.4 France

11.4.5 Germany

11.4.6 Italy

11.4.7 Russia

11.4.8 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Asia-Pacific

11.5.2 PESTLE Analysis: Asia-Pacific

11.5.3 China

11.5.4 Japan

11.5.5 India

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.6 Middle East

11.6.1 COVID-19 Impact on Middle East

11.6.2 PESTLE Analysis: Middle East

11.6.3 Saudi Arabia

11.6.4 Israel

11.6.5 UAE

11.6.6 Rest of Middle East

11.7 Rest of the World

11.7.1 COVID-19 Impact on Rest of the World

11.7.2 PESTLE Analysis: Rest of the World

11.7.3 Latin America

11.7.4 Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players 2020

12.3 Rank Analysis, 2020

12.4 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Pervasive

12.4.3 Emerging Leader

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Fiber Optic Cables Market for Military & Aerospace Competitive Leadership Mapping 2021

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Starting Blocks

12.5.4 Dynamic Companies

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 New Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Amphenol Fsi

13.2.2 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

13.2.3 Radiall

13.2.4 Te Connectivity

13.2.5 Corning Optical Communications LLC

13.2.6 Prysmian Group

13.2.7 Optical Cable Corporation

13.2.8 Timbercon

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Interconnect Systems Pty Ltd.

13.3.2 W.L. Gore & Associates

13.3.3 Afl

13.3.4 Ofs Fitel LLC

13.3.5 Tech Optics Ltd.

13.3.6 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

14 Appendix

