Causality Link Works with AWS on AI for Data Analytics (AIDA) Solution

Salt Lake City, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Causality Link, an advanced, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven financial information technology provider, today announced it has been selected by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as a partner for its new AI for data analytics (AIDA) partner solutions initiative. With AIDA, AWS and its partners augment popular analytics platforms with machine learning (ML) so that predictive analytics becomes available to more people in an enterprise, including those who best know the business.

Announced during the AWS Global Partner Summit at re:Invent, AIDA offers a variety of ML-powered analytics solutions, available through AWS Partners, for easy implementation. AWS AIDA solutions connect customers with partners like Causality Link to help non-technical business and data analysts access state-of-the-art ML capabilities within their preferred analytics tools.

“We designed the Causality Link platform to help technical and non-technical users access the collective intelligence of millions of authors from around the globe,” said Eric Jensen, Co-Founder and CTO of Causality Link. “Our platform is powered by AWS and delivered as an intuitive and code-free web interface that allows for custom reporting and portfolio monitoring. The successful translation, analysis and delivery of global, actionable viewpoints to our customers’ screens daily would not be possible without AWS."

With the help of AWS, Causality Link’s AI-powered research platform lets analysts easily ascertain the global perception about current and future performance of public companies, industries and the macroeconomy, aggregating the knowledge of thousands of authors into a single deductive system. To do this, Causality Link has deeply integrated these AWS solutions:

Amazon Translate – Using Amazon Translate and advanced natural language processing (NLP), Causality Link processes more than 500 million characters in 27 foreign languages each month -- all in real time -- as worldwide news and media arrive in native languages that provide diverse, distinct and unfiltered points of view.

AWS Glue and Amazon Athena – The Causality Link data lake is integrated with AWS Glue and Amazon Athena, and allows analysts to use SQL queries to quickly isolate and understand stories containing the specific indicators and events they are most interested in. As a serverless technology, Athena enables analysts to jump in with no need to provision or maintain complex big-data infrastructure.

Amazon SageMaker – Causality Link automatically monitors portfolio companies using Amazon SageMaker. Far beyond key-word detection, the Causality Link platform uses an auto-generated causal graph, an ontology of thousands of financial and ESG indicators and multiple machine learning models to discover content that is contrarian, novel, or otherwise unique based on customized preferences.

“We are very excited to count Causality Link among our AI for data analytics (AIDA) partners. The Causality Link platform, coupled with Amazon Translate and Amazon SageMaker, makes it easy for researchers, financial analysts, and asset managers to automate the process of detecting anomalies among millions of detections of companies and industries in public media,” said Paul Lasserre, Principal Lead, AI Apps at AWS.

Causality Link’s unique, AI-powered research platform extracts the knowledge contained within millions of licensed news articles and public filings to provide investors and analysts with a unique perspective on companies, industries and macroeconomic drivers. By aggregating explicitly stated cause-and-effect relationships between market indicators and company key performance indicators (KPIs), the Causality Link platform provides clients with more significant, longer-lasting, less emotional and more precise insights and forecasts.

With the overall aim of improving transparency in financial markets, the Causality Link platform models the forces acting on markets, leveraging ML and NLP techniques to weave together the insights and creativity of experts in understanding the causal relationships at work in the financial world.

“The solution is leading the next wave of AI innovation that leverages technology to combine human knowledge from thousands of authors,” said Matthieu Keip, Innovation Lead at Amundi Technology.

To learn more about the Causality Link platform and how the firm is using AWS to enable non-technical users to identify relevant and novel content that would otherwise be easy to miss, delivered on demand or in a convenient digest, visit https://causalitylink.com/aws/.

About Causality Link

With its advanced AI-driven research platform, Causality Link helps investment research professionals produce smarter decisions by better understanding the “causal links” between their subjects and various market indicators. Causality Link was formed on the notion that long-term success in AI and Machine Learning requires a balance of human and machine collaboration that leverages the strongest qualities in each. Causality Link’s platform merges explicit expert knowledge of causation – not simply correlation – with the mathematical power of predictive analytics, enabling professionals to gain big-picture understanding of the financial markets. Visit www.causalitylink.com to learn more.