Interos Announces Investors in Funding Round that Vaulted Company to Unicorn Status

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos, the fast-growing operational resilience company, today announced that two new strategic industry partners – Accenture (through Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight program), and Coupa Ventures – have joined the company’s $100M Series-C funding round, as NightDragon and Interos collaborate with like-minded organizations seeking to transform how enterprises and governments create resilience in the face of continued supply shocks.



The collaboration brings together not just visionary technology and service providers but also leading venture capital firms including NightDragon – who led Interos’ Series-C round – Kleiner Perkins, and Venrock, in recognizing the urgent need to deliver operational resilience to alleviate global bottlenecks and safeguard critical networks.

“We are extremely honored to have Accenture and Coupa – both recognized innovators in their fields – join forces with Interos as strategic investors in the company,” said Jennifer Bisceglie, Interos’ founder and CEO. “If the past two years have shown us anything, it’s that nothing about our supply chains or global economy can be taken for granted, and that building resilience and stability will require unprecedented collaboration and teamwork.”

The group, assembled by NightDragon, unites industry leaders in supply chain resilience, spend management, automation, and systems integration to fight back against uncertainty in the global economy.

“Supply chain disruption is the most pressing issue of our time," said Dave DeWalt, founder and managing director of NightDragon. "We are proud that our network and business development efforts helped bring together Interos’ unique resilience technology, Accenture’s unmatched understanding of industries, technology and security services innovation, and Coupa’s leading business spend management expertise. These are the powerful resources we need working together to effectively tackle this challenge from all sides.”

The closing of the round, which launched Interos to a valuation of more than $1B and Unicorn status, comes on the heels of an expanded product offering by Interos which adds new depth to the way companies and government organizations can visualize their extended sub-tier supply chains.

For more information, please visit: interos.ai/

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map, down to any single supplier, anywhere. Reducing months of backward-looking manual spreadsheet inputs to instant visualizations and continuous monitoring, the Interos Operational Resilience Cloud helps organizations reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability. Businesses can also uncover game-changing opportunities to radically change the way they see, learn and profit from their relationships. Based in Washington, DC, Interos serves global clients with business-critical, independent relationships across their primary operational areas: supply chain, financial, cybersecurity, regulatory and ESG compliance, and geographical. The fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors, Kleiner Perkins, NightDragon, and Venrock. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more at www.nightdragon.com.

Zehra Mehdi-Barlas

zmehdibarlas@interos.ai