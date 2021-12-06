Leading Incubator Starter Announces Post Dex Offering for VersoView

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - #1 launchpad by average ROI, Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced that it will host a scheduled Post Dex Offering (PDO) in January, 2022 for VersoView (https://versoview.com/), the engage-to-earn social media platform. In a strategic move, the PDO will accomodate for a reliable and impregnable way for projects and token developers to raise capital while benefiting the project and its allegiant investors.

VersoView is an engagement and rewards platform hosting branded DeFi ecosystems featuring proprietary publishing applications combining AI technology with blockchain integration into a single product. Within the platform, brands, businesses, educational partners and publishers may host, engage, provide content and rewards to their core communities via branded ecosystem Social Tokens.

The Post Dex Offering serves as a multi-faceted product offering consisting of decentralized hybrid fundraising, strategic staking and liquidity mining solutions all designed to strategically align the objectives of a project and its community. Post DEX offerings facilitate the emission of new tokens, while simultaneously offering investors an opportunity to capitalize on the staking and liquidity mining pool with very advantageous yields while getting involved in already launched projects such as VersoView.

“Post Dex Offerings offer an exciting opportunity for blockchain projects to expand and escalate the project's growth through their next stage of development. It’s exciting to be partnering with VersoView for this opportunity to help them expand their existing community and raise the capital needed as they prepare VersoView for Open Beta and the public launch of their platform in Q1 2022,” said Suvi Rinkinen, COO of Starter International. “We look forward to catalyzing our user participation to further expand the global DeFi space with additional PDO offerings.”



VersoView will provide a user-friendly publishing experience with a one-click process to convert printed materials into generating revenue. The AI-driven OpenView system seamlessly formats across a range of mobile and web platforms ensuring a beautiful consumer experience.



Currently, the VersoView platform is in closed beta in partnership with Garuda Indonesia and the largest privately owned bank in Asia is currently utilizing the platform. VersoView is in the process of migrating their native $VVT token to Polygon in conjunction with the PDO and plans to launch VersoView 1.0 open beta in Q1 of 2022. Already, HAIN and many other publishers and businesses have chosen VersoView as their platform of choice ahead of the PDO and public launch with more news to follow.

Starter’s community has provided hassle-free funding to many well known IDO launches and now adds PDO offerings to its list. For more details on VersoView PDO launch with Starter, please visit https://starter.xyz/. Alex Moody, VersoView’s Director of Operations will host a live chat today, December 6, 2021 at 10 AM ET on their Telegram channel to discuss their upcoming plans for the PDO and the rest of the year.

About VersoView

VersoView (www.versoview.com) is the engage-to-earn social media platform featuring meaningful tokenized rewards.Brands, businesses, educational partners, organizations and publishers can host and engage their communities around their content and reward them with branded Social Tokens within the VersoView ecosystem.

About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is the leading IDO launchpad, incubator, and investor network for @0xPolygon, $ETH, $AVAX, $FTM, and #BSC, having raised over $25M for 40+ projects, including Cake Monster, Wall St Bets, Nasdex, and Enjinstarter. Starter provides projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles or complex KYC requirements. Starter’s suite of products include a venture arm Starter.capital, launchpad Starter.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.



