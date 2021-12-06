Transparent Energy Lands Industry Veteran Stephen Nees, Invests in Future with Strategic Hires across the Organization

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in online energy procurement, today announced it has hired Stephen Nees, an energy-industry veteran known for cultivating and servicing Fortune 500 clients. Today’s news builds on a year-long campaign by the company to broaden its senior ranks and deepen its bench of skill and role players to meet the evolving energy management needs of its customers and rapidly scale.



Nees joins the company as its newest business development manager (BDM), a role he mastered over the last two decades with Direct Energy and PSEG Energy Technologies, and looks forward to adding his client-facing skills and energy-procurement expertise to grow Transparent Energy’s national accounts. He joins David Braun, Vice President, Partnerships and Renewable Project Origination; Nancy Gardner, Vice President, Channel Partners; and Jane Seagraves, Vice President, Associations & Partnerships as the latest in a productive line of energy-veteran hires who have joined Transparent Energy over the last 12 months and who bring to the company 100+ years of collective energy-industry experience.

Over the same time period, Transparent Energy also has made several additional new hires across the organization, deepening its talent pool in Sustainability; Sales & Marketing; Client Service; Business Development; Operations; and Market Intelligence & Pricing Desk. In 2021 alone, the company has increased headcount by over 25% and is continuing to hire in a variety of roles to extend its leadership in the space and meet growing demand for its services.

“As energy procurement has grown in strategic importance, both because of its centrality in decarbonization efforts and impact on profitability, the need for people with the experience, vision, and client-service skills to advise large energy buyers and help them transact effectively in the market has never been higher,” said Paul Shagawat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy. “That’s why we’ve made hiring a strategic priority at our company, and with the addition of talent the likes of Steve Nees, Jane Seagraves, Nancy Gardner, and David Braun, I’m pleased to say our efforts are paying off handsomely.”

For an informative discussion with Stephen Nees, click here. To see additional roles for which Transparent Energy is currently hiring, check out the Careers page on our website and Jobs page on our LinkedIn.

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for energy procurement and energy advisory services. The company’s clients include large associations and automotive, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

