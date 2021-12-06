Betsy Bingham Appointed to FuelCell Energy’s Board of Directors

Significant experience as a Leader in corporate lean manufacturing, transformation, and scaling manufacturing



DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy— today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Betsy Bingham to serve as a new independent director, effective December 3, 2021. Ms. Bingham is currently the Lean Operations Leader for GE Aviation. Named to this role in June 2021, she is responsible for leading GE Aviation’s lean transformation and implementation of lean principles throughout the organization and daily operations. In addition, she has responsibility for Sustainability and Environmental, Health and Safety across the business.

Previously, Betsy was the Lean & Operations Leader for GE Digital, having responsibility for leading the lean transformation as well as oversight of the operational management system across the Company. Prior to working at GE, Betsy served as Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain for Honeywell International, Performance Materials and Technology business. Additionally, she was responsible for the Honeywell Operation System the Company’s lean transformation system. Betsy brings additional quality, lean, and continuous improvement experience through leadership roles with Royal Philips’ Diagnostics Imaging Business, and Danaher subsidiaries Tektronix, Inc. and Veeder-Root Co.

Betsy received her Bachelor of Science in Ceramic Engineering from Alfred University, and an MBA from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Ms. Bingham’s appointment expands the Board to eight directors, seven of whom are independent. She will be a member of the Board’s Audit and Finance and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

“Betsy will contribute meaningfully in multiple areas that are essential as we move FuelCell Energy forward, including scaling of operations and manufacturing, and deep expertise in world-class lean principles,” said James England, Chairman of the Board.

“Betsy brings significant experience at a number of world-class organizations renowned for in lean manufacturing and effective operating systems, essential aspects to FuelCell Energy’s business model as we position the Company for growth,” said Jason Few, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of FuelCell Energy. “We are incredibly pleased to have Betsy join the Board where her experience and mentorship will help management and the Board implement strategic actions that bolster FuelCell Energy’s ability to achieve our goals and objectives.”

