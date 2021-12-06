AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) (AGFI) today announced the final cash distributions for AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (ticker: QMA) and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (ticker: QMY) (each an “AGF ETF” and collectively, the “AGF ETFs”). Unitholders of record of the AGFiQ ETFs on December 13, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on December 22, 2021.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:





Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio QMA Toronto Stock Exchange $0.35 AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio

QMY Toronto Stock Exchange $0.30











As previously announced on October 15, 2021, the AGFiQ ETFs will be terminated effective at the close of business on or about December 15, 2021 (the “ETF Termination Date”). Accordingly, AGFI will request to delist the units of the AGFiQ ETFs from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on or about December 15, 2021 (the “Delisting Date”), with all units still held by securityholders being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the ETF Termination Date.



Securityholders of the AGFiQ ETFs will be able to sell their units on the Toronto Stock Exchange until the Delisting Date.



Any remaining securityholders of an AGFiQ ETF as at the ETF Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the AGFiQ ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the AGFiQ ETF, on a pro rata basis.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $43 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

Disclaimer

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.

AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF.

