TFF Pharmaceuticals Hosting Science Day on December 13, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it will host a science day related to two of the company’s lead assets, inhaled voriconazole for invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (IPA) and inhaled AUG-3387 for COVID-19, on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 1:30pm – 3:00pm Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature presentations by Carsten Schwarz, MD (Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center in Potsdam Germany), and Christopher Emig, Ph.D. (President and CEO of Augmenta Bioworks, Inc.).

Dr. Schwarz will discuss how invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (IPA) patients present in the clinic, the current treatment landscape, his experience with nebulized voriconazole and the potential benefits of TFF’s inhaled dry powder voriconazole. Dr. Emig will speak to the collaboration between Augmenta Bioworks and TFF, and the data supporting development of an inhaled formulation of AUG-3387, its anti-COVID19 monoclonal antibody, which has demonstrated binding and neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant as well as potent in vivo activity.

A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

Carsten Schwarz, MD is an Adult Pneumonologist and Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center, and of the Lung and Liver Transplantation and Study Center at the CF Center Westbrandenburg, Campus Potsdam, in Germany. Dr. Schwarz has previously served as the Head of the Steering Committee for the high-level S3 Guideline Module on chronic Pseudomonas infection, in Germany, which seeks to support all CF clinicians worldwide.

Dr. Schwarz received his medical degree from Humboldt University, in Berlin. He then completed specialty training in Pulmonology, Palliative Care, and Internal Medicine at Lung Hospital Heckeshorn, in Berlin. Over the course of his career, Dr. Schwarz has assumed a leadership role in the European Cystic Fibrosis Society, the Physicians’ Council of the German Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and the Consortium for Aspergillus Categorization in CF. In addition, he is a board member of the European Cystic Fibrosis Society, a board member of the Steering Committee of the European Cystic Fibrosis Conference and the director of the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Fungal Pathogens Working Group.

Dr. Schwarz’s primary focus of research involves infectious disease in CF, with the goal of understanding the context and interaction between inflammation, infection, and immunological response to the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa and the fungus species Aspergillus and Scedosporium. He also is exploring comorbidities in people with CF and patient satisfaction with treatment. Dr. Schwarz recently received a CFF award to continue and deepen his research on respiratory infections on a translational basis.

In addition to his work with patients, Dr. Schwarz lends his expertise as a communication trainer and coach for physicians and nurses including CF specialists. For this work, he was honored by the German Health Award. He served as advisor to the National Nurse CF Specialist Group in Germany and as Chairman of the CF Clinician Council.

Christopher J. Emig, PhD is the Co-Founder and CEO of Augmenta Bioworks, an immune profiling and drug discovery company in Menlo Park, CA. At Augmenta he invented the core discovery technology and led the team that discovered broadly neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies during the first month of the pandemic reaching the US. He has served as a Scientific Advisor to Gen9 (acquired by Gingko Bioworks), Chimera Bio and CytoKind, and consultant to Agios Pharmaceuticals and Constellation Pharmaceuticals. He is the inventor on fifteen patents and applications and has over 1,000 citations from his peer reviewed publications. His undergraduate research on DNA synthesis contributed to the platform of Codon Devices, where he was a project manager in synthetic biology and life science automation. In his dissertation work with Steve Quake at Stanford University, he invented a long read sequencing technology and identified novel antibody responses to pandemic influenza. He received his B.S. in Biology and B.S./M.Eng. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology while performing research with Joe Jacobson at the MIT Media Lab and George Church at Harvard University.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

