Grayscale Investments® Study Reveals More than a Quarter of U.S. Investors Currently Own Bitcoin

New York, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today released its 2021 Bitcoin Investor Study, the firm’s third annual report on investor attitudes and perspectives about Bitcoin. The study, conducted by Grayscale and financial market research firm 8 Acre Perspective, demonstrates continued growth in interest, awareness, and adoption of Bitcoin and the digital currency ecosystem at large.

Key findings include:

More than one-quarter (26%) of surveyed investors already own Bitcoin.

More than half (59%) of surveyed investors are interested in Bitcoin investments - marking a notable increase from 2020 (55%) and 2019 (36%).

More than half (55%) of investors who currently own Bitcoin began investing over the last 12 months.

Interest in Bitcoin investment products rose significantly among older investors -- between ages 55 and 64 (46% in 2021 from 30% in 2020) -- and female investors (53% in 2021 from 47% in 2020).

Most Bitcoin owners (87%) own one or more other digital currencies.

“The results of the 2021 Bitcoin Investor Study confirm that more investors see long-term value in adding Bitcoin and digital currencies to their investment portfolios,” said Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments. “While it is encouraging to see attitudes towards crypto continue to evolve, it’s still early days for this industry. It’s incumbent on all of us to remain focused on educating the investing public, so investors -- across generations and demographics -- can access this once in a generation opportunity.”

The 2021 study revealed that for the first time, investors are three times as likely to consider Bitcoin as a store-of-value investment, rather than as a currency - with more than half (55%) of respondents noting that they consider Bitcoin as a long-term investment opportunity for a diversified investment strategy.



The demographics of Bitcoin investors also shifted in 2021. While those most interested in Bitcoin investments remain younger, male, and more “risk tolerant”, interest in Bitcoin investment products has grown most significantly among both “older” and “female” investors, with 46% of surveyed investors from the 55-64 age group noting they would “definitely” or “probably” consider Bitcoin investments (a 16% increase from 2020). For the first time since this survey has been conducted, more than half (53%) of female respondents said they would consider investing in Bitcoin (up from 47% in 2020).

Above all, the survey indicated increased demand for information and investment exposure to Bitcoin and other digital currencies. The full report is available for download here.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Grayscale Investments®

Founded in 2013, Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $51B in assets under management as of December 3, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.com and follow @Grayscale.