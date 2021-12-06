Aronora Announces Clinical Data to Be Presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aronora Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for hematologic diseases, today announced that clinical data from its completed phase 2 study of AB002 will be presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting Dec. 11-14, 2021, taking place both virtually and in Atlanta, Georgia. Dr. Joseph Shatzel, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Oregon Health & Science University, will present the safety and preliminary efficacy data.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: A Phase 2 Trial of the Protein C Activator AB002 in End-Stage Renal Disease Patients on Chronic Hemodialysis

Publication Number: 669

Session: 332. Anticoagulation and Antithrombotic Therapies

Session Date: Monday, December 13, 2021

Session Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM (EST)

Presentation Time: 3:15 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center

Abstracts are available via the ASH meeting website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

AB002 is a first-in-class protein C activator enzyme, and has been designed to act in part by increasing the surface concentration of the anticoagulant, profibrinolytic, and cytoprotective enzyme, endogenous activated protein C (APC), at the site of developing blood clots via targeted cellular delivery. This unique mechanism of action allows AB002 to target cell-rich pathological blood clots (thrombi) without disabling vital hemostasis. AB002 has received FDA Fast Track designation and is being developed as a short acting safe anticoagulant/anti-inflammatory drug for acute thrombotic and thrombo-inflammatory diseases. This phase 2 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of AB002 in patients with end stage renal disease on chronic hemodialysis. Additional information about the trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03963895.

Preclinical and early clinical development has been partially supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) under award numbers R44HL095315, R44HL117589, R44HL147695, and R43AR077473. This content is solely the responsibility of Aronora and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

For more information, please visit www.aronorabio.com

Media Contact:

Erik Tucker

Phone: (503) 530-6842

Email: info@aronorabio.com

