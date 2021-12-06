Bridgepoint Advises Fellers, Inc. on Its Sale to American Pacific Group

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking, (“Bridgepoint”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Fellers, Inc. on their sale to American Pacific Group (“APG”). APG partnered with financing sources Platinum Equity and Angelo Gordon to complete the transaction.

Fellers, the world’s largest wrap supply company, is the leading distributor of vehicle wrap products in the world and one of the largest distributors of vinyl and related sign supplies in the U.S. Fellers CEO, Tom Brophy, will remain with the company in his current capacity.

Fellers selected Bridgepoint after conducting an extensive selection process, ultimately selecting Bridgepoint due to the firm’s expertise, focus on core values and tenacious pursuit of the ideal outcome for the entire Fellers team. Through the process, the team at Bridgepoint is proud to have formed a deep, lasting relationship with the Fellers management team.

“Despite being faced with numerous business, market and regulatory hurdles during the process, Bridgepoint effectively navigated every challenge with a professional, calm and honest approach and delivered an outstanding outcome to Frank Fellers and the Fellers management team,” said Tom Brophy, CEO of Fellers. “The highly competitive process run by Bridgepoint led to a market-clearing valuation and found us the right partner in APG.” Brophy continued, “We are very excited to be partnering with the team at APG – they are consummate professionals who can help Fellers achieve its long-term growth objectives.”

Scot Kerns, Fellers CFO, commented, “The amount of work required to sell a company this size can be daunting, but Bridgepoint was relentless in their efforts to drive the deal forward. The Bridgepoint team provided tremendous support in the preparation, due diligence, marketing and closing processes. Their expertise was on display throughout the process and we were fortunate to have them represent us in this sale.”

Bridgepoint Managing Director Bryan Wallace added, “Frank Fellers is truly a visionary – his hard work and determination took Fellers from a one-location operation in his garage to the largest wrap supply company in the world with 58 locations in the U.S. We are proud to have partnered with Frank Fellers, Tom Brophy and the entire Fellers management team to find them the right partner and we are excited to see what’s in store for the Fellers and APG teams.”

In addition to serving as exclusive financial advisor to Fellers, Bridgepoint introduced the buyer to the financing partners that helped consummate the transaction. Wallace added, “This deal is a great example of the value that the Bridgepoint platform can add for clients. In this transaction, we not only ran a competitive process that identified the ultimate buyer, but also leveraged our financing relationships to introduce Platinum Equity to APG to increase deal certainty and likelihood to close.”

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker-dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including industrials and distribution. Learn more about Bridgepoint at www.bridgepointib.com.

About Fellers, Inc.

Fellers, Inc., headquartered in Tulsa, OK, is the world’s largest vehicle wrap distributor and one of the largest distributors of vinyl and related sign supplies in the U.S. Learn more about Fellers at www.fellers.com.

Attachment