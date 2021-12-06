CORPORATE UPDATE ON ANNUAL FILINGS

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRApplied Technologies Inc. (“XRA” or, the “Company”) (CSE: XRA) The Company advises that as a result of delays in the completion of its audit, the Company has been unable to file its financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) by November 29, 2021, being the date that such filings were due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The late filing is due to delays in obtaining the necessary financial information from the Company’s newly acquired French subsidiary. Management is working with its auditors and operations personnel in France to remedy this situation and prevent it from re-occurring.

As a result, trading in the Company’s shares has been ceased traded by the British Columbia Securities Commission until the Annual Filings are submitted, which the Company estimates will be filed mid next week. Management apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause its shareholders.

About XRApplied Technologies Inc. (XRA)

XRA is an immersive technology solutions provider that specializes in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. We accomplish this through a suite of proprietary products and services (AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games) that we bring to the masses via our exclusive XRA Marketing Platform.

Further information about XRApplied is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com , on the CSE website, www.thecse.com , and the Company’s website, www.xrapplied.com

