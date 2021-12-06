NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk Named to American Films Board

NEW BOSTON, N.H., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former NFL running back Marshall Faulk, whose 13-year career included a Super Bowl victory and recognition as the league’s most valuable player, last week joined the board of directors of intellectual property protection and Identity as a Service (IdaaS) firm American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL).



“Having someone of Marshall’s caliber jump from American Films shareholder to our board is yet another sign that we are moving rapidly to the next level,” said Geoff C. Lee, president and chief executive officer of American Films, Inc.

“His football accolades speak for themselves; he adds a lot of star power, which only accelerates the bold moves we are making into global data and risk mitigation, asset digitization and the global fight against digital piracy,” Lee added.

Based in the United States, American Films is an emerging leader in the rapidly growing Identity as a Service (IdaaS) space. The company also owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners.

“I have always said that you have to really love what you do to be a star,” said Faulk who has been based in San Diego since his retirement from the St. Louis Rams in 2006.

”My career has always been about working hard, being the best, and holding out for the right fit, whether it’s the position I play on the field, the team I play for, or the projects I’ve taken on in recent years,” he said, adding that American Films, with its focus on using technology and data to protect the rights of artists and athletes, reflects his strong affinity for both innovation and fairness.

Faulk played for the Indianapolis Colts from 1994 to 1998 after a successful collegiate career at San Diego State University. He is a native of New Orleans. The Rams retired his jersey number in 2007 and Marshall was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, the first year he was eligible for that honor.

American Films Inc. is an innovative company that owns, develops, acquires, and protects intellectual property in the creative and media spaces. Relying on proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization, American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries. For more information on American Films, please visit https://americanfilms.us/.

