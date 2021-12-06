Aemetis Completes Change of State of Incorporation to Delaware; Confirms 33.3 Million Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

CUPERTINO, CA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) (“Aemetis” or the “Company”), a renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that it has completed the reincorporation of the Company from the State of Nevada to the State of Delaware (the “Reincorporation”), including the filing of a December 1, 2021 amendment to the prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021 (the “Amendment”) solely to reflect the Reincorporation. The change in legal domicile was approved by an affirmative vote of the requisite holders of the Company’s capital stock at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 26, 2021.

Common stock outstanding remained unchanged as a result of the Reincorporation. No additional shares of the Company’s common stock were registered for sale in connection with the Amendment. As of December 3, 2021, the Company had 33,289,689 shares of common stock outstanding.

Additionally, no changes have been made to the Board of Directors, management, business or operations of the Company as a result of the Reincorporation. The corporate headquarters will remain in Cupertino, California.

“We see the completion of the Reincorporation as a key milestone in our growth and development as a leading renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products. The steps we have just completed are simply a move to a more common jurisdiction for debt financing and other transactions in the coming months and years,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today’s infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can “drop in” to be used in airplane, truck, and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the development and construction of our business and our ability to access markets and funding to execute our business plan. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

