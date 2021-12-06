Fourth generation Memory Development Platform software enables design productivity of embedded SRAM designers in Advanced process nodes

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Design & Test Inc. (SDT) today announced that their latest software platform to design and develop embedded memories in ASIC was successfully deployed by multiple customers designing in advanced 22-12-7 nm process nodes.



The next generation ASICs targeted for IOT/Automotive/5G require low leakage high speed SRAM designs in FinFet & SOI technologies. With added complexity comes cost, additional testing and long design cycle times. SDT innovated in the last 1.5 years to bring in extreme automation to eliminate human error in building complex SRAM designs. The latest versions of SDT’s graphical tiling engine (MemoryCanvas MC4.4.1) combined with the modeling & characterization engine (MemoryTime MT2.6.1) provide automatic critical path generation and analysis capabilities that speed up development time by 2X without any increase in labor costs. It is imperative that thousands of configurations of SRAM macros get checked for circuit functionality and reliability. “Leveraging the prowess of our designers and encapsulating in our flagship design automation tool, we have been able to cost effectively build high speed low power designs with the highest Quality standards required by our most demanding customers” said Deepak Mehta President & CEO of SDT. “As the market continues to integrate Machine Learning & AI applications in IOT, 5G & Automotive sectors, we continue to innovate with new methodologies to reduce cycle time with no compromise on Quality”. SDT methods & systems for design & software development was ISO9001 certified by SGS Corporation Geneva, SA, a gold standard in inspection verification and certification services.

About Spectral Design & Test, Inc.

Spectral is an IP solution provider specialized in embedded Memory development. Our products address the needs of library developers & IC designers. Spectral also offers intellectual property (IP) in the form of specialized embedded memories as part of their MemoryIP™ offering. Spectral currently supports customers in several different markets namely medical, IoT, 5G infrastructure and many others. For more information, visit http://www.spectral-dt.com or email us at sales@spectral-dt.com

