BAMKO Acquires Sutter’s Mill Specialties

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAMKO®, LLC, the branded merchandise division of Superior Group of Companies, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Sutter’s Mill Specialties, Inc. (“Sutter’s Mill”) of Tempe, Arizona. The transaction closed effective as of December 1, 2021. Sutter’s Mill, with trailing twelve-month non-PPE revenue of approximately $24.5 million dollars, is a branded merchandise company that is widely recognized as an industry leader.



“The acquisition of Sutter’s Mill is a major win for BAMKO. It immediately helps us extend the significant capabilities advantages we have over our industry competitors,” said Jake Himelstein, President of BAMKO. “BAMKO is on a mission to continuously raise the ceiling of what it means to be the best company in our industry. Sutter’s Mill’s extensive in-house decoration, production, and engraving capabilities are second to none in this industry. We will immediately begin offering unique and custom capabilities to our entire customer base, making us a more capable and valuable partner in ways we can support their businesses.” Himelstein went on to add that, “the first thing we look for in our acquisition targets is a cultural fit, and Michael Butler, the President of Sutter’s Mill Specialties and his team have built something special that will fit so well with BAMKO’s unique culture of growth, positivity, and competitive spirit.”

“Becoming a part of BAMKO will cement the legacy we’ve built here at Sutter’s Mill,” said Michael Butler. “We’ve been approached by a lot of folks over the years interested in acquiring our business, but none come close to possessing the culture, capabilities, or energy that the BAMKO team is able to infuse into our business. We see where the direction of our industry is headed and BAMKO has proven that it is at the forefront of that change which is very clearly transforming the future of branded merchandise. While the business side and growth opportunities are so exciting, what excites me most is the opportunity to join forces with such a talented, hard-working, and high character leadership team. The future is extremely bright here at Sutter’s Mill, and I cannot wait to see how we shape that future together.”



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers.

BAMKO® is the signature promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

Visit www.BAMKO.net for more information.



