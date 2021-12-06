Enphase Energy Battery Storage Expands in Texas Following Severe Power Outages

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in Texas have seen increased deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, following extreme weather conditions like winter storms and hurricanes.



“Our customers are looking for an energy solution that will meet their needs whether or not the grid is available,” said Mark Bench, chief executive officer at TriSMART Solar. “The IQ Microinverter and Battery system has proven to be one of the safest, most reliable home energy systems available, and we look forward to growing our business with Enphase for years to come.”

“Texas homeowners value peace of mind and independence more than anything,” said Eric Hoffman, co-owner of HE Solar LLC. “By using Enphase’s suite of products, we can custom build each system to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with a more independent, reliable, and safer source of power than ever before.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App™, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

“Extreme weather events and an unreliable grid are becoming the new normal for Texans,” said Jimmy Garrett, owner of Green Light Solar. “We’re proud to work with Enphase to help us deliver the best products and customer experience in the solar industry, offering homeowners an energy solution that is designed to protect their families with reliable, clean power when it’s needed most.”

“At Enphase, our installer partners and their customers are incredibly important to us,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Creating an excellent customer experience and continuing to innovate will help us deliver on our promise to advance a sustainable future for all. We’re grateful to our entire Texas installer network as they strive to carry out this promise using industry-leading products like the IQ Microinverters and Batteries for homeowners across the state.”

