ARKO Corp.’s GPM Investments Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Sbarro, the Home of the Original XL NY Pizza

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), today announced a strategic partnership with Sbarro, the Original New York Pizza, to launch new restaurants inside four Village Pantry store locations in Indiana. The first two stores are expected to open in December 2021, with two more locations expected to launch in early 2022. In participating locations, GPM will serve Sbarro’s famous New York-style extra-large pizza slices handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano style tomatoes, with a variety of toppings, Stromboli, bread sticks, chicken wings, whole pizzas and chicken tenders.

The partnership will enhance GPM’s in-store experience and provide sought-after food offerings to customers, all while adapting to evolving consumer shopping habits. Earlier this year, GPM announced the completion of its second remodeled store in Mechanicsville, VA featuring a new deli, expanded grab ‘n’ go for prepared foods, and freezers for frozen foods. GPM also recently expanded its partnership with DoorDash to offer delivery in more than 600 stores, 84 of which now offer alcohol delivery.

“We’re constantly evaluating and thinking through new ways to meet the needs of our customers and expand our foodservice offerings,” said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO. “With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting dining options for many living in remote locations and with pizza remaining one of the top selling food items in convenience stores, we look forward to this new partnership with Sbarro and providing even more value to our customers and stakeholders.”

“We’re excited to expand geographically through our new partnership with GPM,” said David Karam, CEO at Sbarro. “We’ve delighted our customers with authentic New York-style pizza and Italian favorites for more than 60 years. Together with GPM, we will continue to provide premium quality foods to even more consumers.”

GPM will celebrate the launch of the first Sbarro store with a grand opening event (located at 513 West 3rd St Connersville, IN) on Monday, December 6 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and exclusive promotions available for customers and enrolled fas REWARDS® members.

To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM”). Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 6th largest convenience store chain in the United States, operating or supplying fuel to approximately 3,100 locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia, comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and approximately 1,675 dealer sites to which we supply fuel. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to our sites (both in the retail and wholesale segments). Our stores offer fas REWARDS® high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer.

About Sbarro

In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn. Their slices of New York style pizza were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza. Since then, Sbarro has offered the XL Original New York pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano style tomatoes. More than 65 years later, a commitment to authentic, fresh Italian fare and treating guests like family remains Sbarro’s foundation. The global award-winning franchise can be found in retail spaces such as malls, casinos, airports, universities, and travel plazas. To find a location near you or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and Twitter, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which we compete; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond our control, including the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and our liquidity, operations and personnel; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that ARKO files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. ARKO assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

apetro@matternow.com

Investor Contact

Chris Mandeville

ICR on behalf of ARKO

ARKO@icrinc.com