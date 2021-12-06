Piezo Motion to Offer Precision Motor Technology and Automation across Asia

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) company, and CNBEST Tech together announce a distribution partnership expanding the global footprint of Piezo Motion’s products into Asia. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of precision motor technology. CNBEST Tech, based in Beijing, China, is a distributor that provides motion solutions to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the life sciences and medical device markets.

“Piezo Motion is revolutionizing the motion control market with affordable, precise, lightweight, energy-efficient motors and micro-dosing pumps," explains Marc Hao, general manager at CNBEST Tech. “They bring new solutions and ideas to large-quantity OEM customers, applicable to industries ranging from industrial automation to life science to medical robots to laser and photonics to 3D printing and medical wearable devices. We are very pleased to bring Piezo Motion’s products and solutions to the Asian market.”

Piezo Motion’s unique technology will enable CNBEST to provide its customers with revolutionary precision and motion control solutions in a compact motor. Piezo Motion’s multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built to provide a stable, accurate motor that is designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy.

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

“Piezo Motion is pleased to be working with CNBEST as we expand our global reach to customers in China,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “We are confident that CNBEST’s experience and customer service approach will accelerate our growth in Asia.”

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

About CNBEST Tech

CNBEST Tech ( cnbytec.com ) is a well-known total solution and one-stop supplier in China in the intelligent sensing, accurate measurement, smart motion and force control, and cobot applications industries. CNBEST Tech collaborates with about 50 global well-known partners who have been proven in the world market and are backed by CNBEST in China. The brands are synonymous with high quality, cutting-edge technology and advanced application experiences. CNBEST makes good use of the synergy of different products and solutions and combines these advantages to develop new extensive markets and innovative applications locally. CNBEST Tech has full experience in loop closed motion control and force control applications and solutions and serves more than 200 R&D institutes, industrial Fortune 100 companies, robot manufacturers, and medical and life science companies. The OEM motion control and force control market is one of the priority-focused directions of the company in relation to these customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies, including as a result of the closing of the merger with Piezo Motion. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

