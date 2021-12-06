DarkShield Games Pioneering the Play to Earn Market

Marshall Islands, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The studio launched a variety of 2D and 3D RPG games with great success in the past. Now, the team has their eyes set on a bigger goal, bringing the play-to-earn gaming model to the market. The play-to-earn concept is simple. Players have the chance to earn rewards that can be converted to real-world assets. This business model incentivizes users to play more and unlocks all the effort, funding, and time put into gaming titles.

GameFi

GameFi is the merger of gaming and finance. In the past, this merger consisted of MMRPG's (massive multiplayer role-playing games) originally as many now have working economies. These games have long offered fiat auction houses to let players unlock value. However, these centralized systems were slow and the players had no real way to verify the scarcity of the items they were purchasing.

The randomness of some NFT-based games can make it difficult to predict your income. Since NFTs are unique digital assets, their value is determined slightly differently than normal cryptocurrencies.

Rather than reviewing the assets market cap, NFT’s value comes from their capabilities, scarcity, and their personal connection with the collector. The more you play and the better your chances of securing major wins.

What Makes DarkShield Different

DarkShield is different than other gaming studios in a couple of days. For one, the studio only works with play to earn blockchain games. As such, the developers can direct 100% of their focus on making these titles as fun and profitable as possible. Additionally, DarkShield operates on a multi-chain infrastructure which helps to reduce the cost of playing and opens up the ecosystem for more players.

DarkShield leverages the power of the Binance Smart Chain. The BSC is a fourth-generation blockchain that supports full DeFi capabilities including staking, farming, and lending. This multi-purpose digital asset can be used to send value, pay fees, staking, and as an in-game currency across multiple titles.

The DarkShield Marketplace

Users can collect valuable in-game assets in the form of cryptocurrencies and NFTs when they play DarkShield games. Once you have some treasure, you can head over to the marketplace to convert your winnings into other popular cryptocurrencies or digital assets. The DarkShield marketplace operates as a non-custodial peer-to-peer market for all digital assets acquired within the studio’s titles.

DarkShield Studios believes that blockchain gaming can be so much more. The team wants to bring AAA-level quality gaming to the sector with cross-chain capabilities. Users will be able to sell and trade valuable NFTs they earned through gameplay. Additionally, the system will support NFT lending.

P2P Lending

Peer-to-peer lending systems leverage large smart contracts called lending pools to provide a more democratic and open process. Unlike your local bank branch, there are no gatekeepers on these loans. Your approval is strictly based on your collateral. As such, it’s a more transparent and just process that doesn’t require you to jump through unnecessary hoops to access funding.

About DarkShield

DarkShield has the business model and technology to provide users with a more robust and fruitful experience. The developers have been hard at work researching the best features to add to their titles. Now they are ready to begin releasing these next-gen titles to the public. For now, the group has just released a working demo of their first game, Zygut. Like all DarkShield games, you can earn some serious cryptocurrency playing and having fun.



