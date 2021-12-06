Oncocyte Corporation Hosting Business Update Call

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced that it will host a business update call, with a focus on the DetermaIOTM immunotherapy response prediction test and TheraSure™ Transplant Monitor test as well as review key 2022 milestones for major products, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 2:30pm Eastern Time.



The call will feature presentations from Oncocyte's management team who will provide an overall pipeline update and an overview of the potential of DetermaIO to predict the response to immuno-oncology therapies. Additionally, management will present plans for entering the transplant market with Oncocyte’s TheraSure™ Transplant Monitor test, which Oncocyte expects to market as DetermaCNITM in the United States. TheraSure is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test that quantifies the amount of graft derived cell-free DNA in organ recipients to detect early rejection of organ transplants and better assess the transplant health. TheraSure is designed to be used in lieu of a tissue biopsy in kidney, liver and heart transplant patients, minimizing the need for these invasive and costly procedures.

A question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

About DetermaIO™:

DetermaIO™ is a 27-target multivariate gene expression test performed on biopsy specimens that measures the presence of subtypes of infiltrating inflammatory cells, and the presence or absence of a differentiated stromal microenvironment. DetermaIO’s proprietary algorithm combines mRNA gene expression data and interprets the physiology of both the tumor and its surrounding micro-environment in order to predict the response to immuno-oncology therapies. DetermaIO has shown potential utility across multiple tumor types including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), breast, bladder and renal cancers, with immunotherapy response prediction that outperforms currently available tests including PD-L1 IHC and tumor mutational burden (TMB), suggesting a potential pan-cancer utility.

TheraSure™ Transplant Monitor

The TheraSure Transplant Monitor is a digital PCR (dPCR) test has shown in numerous European clinical studies that the use of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) provides actionable information to detect rejection reactions early in organ transplant recipients. The TheraSure Transplant Monitor test uses only a simple blood draw, making the test easy to administer and potentially much more economical to perform than current tests that require a tissue biopsy. Data presented to date demonstrated that donor derived-DNA monitoring using digital PCR can facilitate personalized immunosuppression treatment, and potentially decrease premature graft loss by detecting injury before clinical manifestation. This allows treatment of acute rejection and other causes of graft injury, potentially improving organ transplant outcomes in patients significantly. The test was acquired as part of Oncocyte’s acquisition of Chronix Biomedical, Inc., which was completed in April 2021.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives by accelerating the diagnosis of cancer and advancing cancer care. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients at every stage. DetermaRx™ identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence and who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. DetermaIO™, a gene expression test currently used as a research-use only tool, assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. The Company’s pipeline of tests in development also includes DetermaTx™, which will assess mutational status of a tumor, blood-based monitoring test DetermaCNI™, and long-term recurrence monitoring test DetermaMx™. In addition, Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide companies that are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

DetermaRx™, DetermaIO™, DetermaTx™, DetermaCNI™, DetermaMx™ and TheraSure™are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Oncocyte Forward Looking Statements. Oncocyte cautions you that this press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to DetermaIO and TheraSure, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the potential impact of COVID-19 on Oncocyte or its subsidiaries’ financial and operational results, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Oncocyte’s third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests Oncocyte or its subsidiaries commercialize, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

