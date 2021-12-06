Remix Therapeutics to Present at 4th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics, will deliver a presentation highlighting the Company’s approaches to modulating RNA processing with small molecules at the 4th Annual RNA-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit taking place virtually from December 7-9, 2021.



Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Approaches to Modulating RNA Processing Date/Time: Thursday, December 9 at 4:20 p.m. ET Presenter: Dr. Peter Smith

“This presentation, which highlights the underlying science of our REMaster technology platform, provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our novel approach to address diseases at their origin before a broad audience of researchers, clinicians and other industry leaders,” commented Dr. Smith.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Our innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

