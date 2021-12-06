Kymera Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointment of Vijay Sabesan as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointment of Vijay Sabesan as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations.

“Vijay comes to Kymera with over 25 years of experience in pharma and biotech, contributing to multiple drug development programs through clinical stages and commercial approval,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “He has a demonstrated history of building and growing high-performing teams and developing leaders within the organization, which will be vital for Kymera as we advance our pipeline into the clinic and beyond.”

“I’m honored to join Kymera’s highly talented team that aims to transform treatment paradigms using targeted protein degradation,” said Vijay Sabesan as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, Kymera Therapeutics. “With three clinical stage programs this year and multiple programs to follow, I’m excited to contribute towards evolving Kymera into a fully integrated global biotech company.”



Vijay Sabesan, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations

Vijay has extensive experience in process and pharmaceutical development, regulatory interactions, and manufacturing and has led CMC and Quality efforts towards commercial approval of VIBATIV® and YUPELRI®, and partnership deals with several large pharma companies. Prior to joining Kymera, he was Senior Vice President, Technical Operations at Theravance Biopharma where he was responsible for leading the process R&D, pharmaceutical development, analytical development, supply chain management and CMC project management functions. Vijay holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ platform enables the discovery of novel small molecule degraders designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, each of which addresses high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. Kymera’s goal is to be a global, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of this new class of protein degrader medicines, with a pipeline of novel degrader medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable. Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by FierceBiotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding its: strategy, business plans and objectives for the IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 degrader programs; and plans and timelines for the clinical development of Kymera Therapeutics' product candidates, including the therapeutic potential and clinical benefits thereof. The words "may," “might,” "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," “expect,” "estimate," “seek,” "predict," “future,” "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our current preclinical studies and future clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current preclinical studies or future clinical trials or the development of Kymera Therapeutics' drug candidates; the risk that the results of current preclinical studies may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Kymera Therapeutics' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021, filed on November 10, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Kymera Therapeutics' subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Kymera Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Kymera Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

