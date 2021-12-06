Bubblr, Inc Announces First License Agreement With the World's Largest Global Fan Network, UFF

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the technology company developing Web 3 Open Source tools to advance the creation of a more equitable internet, today announces the signing of its first licensee deal with UFF (Ultimate Football Fan).



UFF, a globally recognized influencer and content creation business, attracts over 50 million views every month and is dedicated to giving football (soccer) fans everywhere a voice. The team at UFF is currently fundraising to form a new entity GFN (Global Fan Network) with their biggest client AFTV (Arsenal Football TV), creating the most extensive global fan network on the planet. The new entity, including the license agreement with Bubblr, intends to grow its footprint by expanding to other verticals within the sport, gaming, and entertainment sectors. UFF cites authenticity, transparency, and participation as their core values and deliberately does not use AdTech as a revenue stream in content distribution via their PWA mobile apps.

The commitment to building trust with audiences aligns closely with Bubblr's values making it an ideal candidate to be the first licensee of Bubblr's Open Source Platform.

Bublr, Inc.'s Chief Commercial Officer, Steven Saunders, said:

"We regard UFF as a visionary content distribution business that recognizes that the future is about creating trusted and high-quality experiences to better connect fans to the sports and entertainment they love. Bubblr's license will help contribute to the ongoing success of UFF and AFTV by providing tools that already align with the values of the world's largest global fan network. The Bubblr license will bring an alternative revenue model that will allow the fans to continue enjoying the UFF apps without being exposed to advertising."

UFF's CEO Brett Best, said:

"One of the cornerstones of UFF's success so far is by building trust between our customers and their supporters. This trust relationship mustn't be underpinned by anything that could be considered exploitative. People are becoming increasingly aware that the current model for monetizing content (AdTech) is broken and trustless. Because of this, UFF sees a great opportunity to monetize their apps using the Bubblr Open Source Platform to provide a new revenue stream for our apps without compromising our user's identity or data privacy or exploiting them in any way."

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

