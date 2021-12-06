US Geological Survey Selects NV5 for $6 Million in Geospatial Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions, announced today that the US Geological Survey (USGS) has awarded NV5 approximately $6 million of geospatial task orders under the Geospatial Product and Services Contract (GPSC4) that was announced in September. These awards support three of USGS’s primary mapping initiatives: the 3D Elevation Program (3DEP), the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (EarthMRI), and the 3D Hydrography Program (3DHP). Data collected and analyzed across these three initiatives is used to make critical decisions related to the environment, infrastructure, water resources, and natural resources.



“The use of geospatial data to support environmental initiatives and infrastructure improvements continues to grow,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman & CEO of NV5. “NV5’s advanced geospatial data analytics deliver valuable insights to help our clients manage these issues and also provide NV5 with a competitive advantage in the growing geospatial market.”

Under these task orders, NV5 will perform the geospatial collection and data processing of over 17,000 square miles of 3DEP lidar data and more than 92,000 line kilometers of airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical data in support of EarthMRI in Southern California. NV5 will also deliver over 23,000 square miles of elevation-derived hydrographic mapping of five watersheds located in northern Alaska as part of 3DHP.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, engineering, and environmental consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com