Cue Biopharma to Present at JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on Monday, December 6, 11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. EST.



During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will provide a clinical update highlighting data from its lead program, CUE-101, representative of the interleukin 2 (IL-2) based CUE-100 series, as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of second line and beyond patients with human papilloma virus positive (HPV+) recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will also focus on the Company’s latest CUE-100 series pipeline and platform developments.



A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page in the Investor & Media section of the Company’s website at www.cuebiopharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

