Vimeo Adds Seasoned SaaS Veterans From Adobe, Canva, and Salesforce to Accelerate Growth in Enterprise Video

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO), the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of executives from across the SaaS industry, including creating two new senior executive roles to accelerate its growth and global expansion.



Eric Cox has been appointed as Vimeo’s first Chief Revenue Officer. A long-time leader at Adobe, Cox most recently led Go-to-Market, Product Marketing and Sales for Adobe’s Digital Media B2B business, focusing on Creative Cloud and Document Cloud. He has also led efforts across multiple strategic initiatives for Adobe, including scaling their eCommerce business and evolving from perpetual software to a SaaS subscription business model. Cox will be responsible for delivering revenue across Vimeo’s business and will oversee a global team including sales, customer success, business development, product marketing, and business operations.

Crystal Boysen has been appointed as Vimeo’s first Chief People Officer. Boysen joins Vimeo from Canva, where she was Global Head of People. While at Canva, she oversaw the team scaling from several hundred to over 2,000 employees globally and the introduction and expansion of their enterprise sales team. At Vimeo, Boysen will be responsible for driving a people-first organization and culture, and ensuring the company is best positioned to attract, engage and retain talent as it scales globally and as the workplace evolves. Boysen will oversee the global people team including talent acquisition, human resources, employee and workplace experience, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Vimeo has recently added other seasoned executives to its Go-to-Market leadership, including Michael Schiff as head of Business Operations, and Erick Cruz as head of Customer Success, both previously at Salesforce.

“We have an ambitious goal – to be the professional video solution used by every business in the world,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo. “Eric brings decades of SaaS expertise in driving scalable growth, and Crystal brings first-hand experience in building global, people-first organizations. We are at the very beginning of how video will be adopted across the enterprise, and I’m thrilled to work with these exceptional leaders to help Vimeo capture the massive opportunity ahead.”

The executive appointments come as Vimeo, which became a publicly traded company in May 2021, achieves significant business milestones, including reporting quarterly revenue crossing $100M for the first time in its history in Q3. In November, the company expanded its video software solution by launching Vimeo Events , ​​a new virtual events platform for marketers to host stunning webinars and live experiences, and acquiring Wirewax and Wibbitz , two leading video startups that specialize in enterprise-grade video creation and interactivity. The company also is expanding its global footprint, recently opening sales offices in Australia and Singapore in addition to significantly growing existing offices in the UK, Israel, Ukraine, and India in 2021.

About Vimeo

