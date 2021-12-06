ESE to Organize Esports Competition with Riot Games, the Ultraliga Teamfight Tactics Championship Arcane

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its production house, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. ("Frenzy"), will organize and produce the broadcast for the third edition of Ultraliga’s Polish Championship for Teamfight Tactics (the “Competition”), an esports tournament.



The Competition will start on December 13th, 2021 and conclude on January 30th, 2022, and will be broadcasted on the Polsat Games linear television channel owned by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

Teamfight Tactics is a popular game developed and published by Riot Games and is a spinoff of League of Legends. The Competition is the third edition of the tournament, and is this season closely linked with the premiere of the animated series, Arcane, which is based on a collaboration between Riot Games and Netflix. The series will be promoted during the Competition, with the title of the TV series being a part of the Competition’s name and branding.

The sixteen best Polish players will compete for the championship and promotion to the international tournament – Rising Legends Superbrawl. The Competition qualifiers began on November 3rd and recently completed on November 28th. The qualifiers have determined eleven challengers, while the top four players from the previous edition of Ultraliga’s Teamfight Tactics tournament have previously secured their slots. The lineup is completed by the finalist of the Teamfight Tactics World Championships Kacper “shircane” Piśniak, who has received an invitation from the organizers.

Grzegorz Szabla, Riot Games Senior Brand Manager CEE said, “We are very proud of our cooperation with Frenzy over the past few years, whether that's bringing to life tournaments on TV, streaming services, or creating documentaries around some of our biggest esports stars. Frenzy stands for quality and we look forward to working together more in the future.”



Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy said, “The Polish Championship in Teamfight Tactics was a catalyst for the development of the Polish scene. We've been working together with Riot Games to ensure that players can improve their skills in a healthy ecosystem, and fans can experience top-level production of this prestigious tournament. I am happy that Ultraliga has already supported development of a World Championships finalist. It is time for another Ultraliga alumni to start conquering the Teamfight Tactics world.”

About Frenzy

Frenzy, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League of Legends has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. | www.riotgames.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

