Global POS Terminals and Wireless M2M Market Report 2021: POS Terminal App Stores are a Potential Game-Changer

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POS Terminals and Wireless M2M - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world is continuously shifting from the coin and paper-based payments such as cash and cheques to electronic forms such as payment cards and mobile phone payments. The has accelerated in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a part of this evolution, POS terminals are becoming more and more common in all parts of the world. The global installed base of POS terminals grew to almost 207 million units in 2020. Market growth is primarily fuelled by the increasing adoption of electronic payments in emerging markets. Developed markets are relatively saturated in terms of POS terminal adoption.

In addition, the mPOS terminal market is today growing fast and it is forecast that the installed base of mPOS terminals worldwide will grow from 80 million units in 2020 to reach 127 million units by 2025.

Cellular connectivity has become a very popular option for POS terminals and was incorporated in 46 percent of the devices shipped in 2020. The wireless technology has an important role in facilitating the global adoption of electronic payments, as it enables the rollout of POS terminals to many new market segments and parts of the world where the fixed-line telecommunications infrastructure is less developed.

The installed base of cellular POS terminals reached 89.8 million in 2020. A CAGR of 11.8 percent is forecast between 2020 and 2025, resulting in a total of 156.6 million cellular POS terminals at the end of the forecast period.

The market for NFC-ready POS terminals also continued to display strong momentum in 2020 with annual shipments reaching an estimated 67 million units worldwide. The report also forecasts the mPOS market. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Highlights from the report:

Detailed analysis of the payments industry.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Updated in-depth profiles of key players in the POS and mPOS terminal market.

Reviews of vendor market shares and competitive dynamics.

Perspectives on the impact of mobile wallet services.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2025.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT communication in the retail industry?

Which trends and developments are shaping the market?

How many of the NFC-ready terminals have contactless capabilities turned on?

What are the market shares for the leading POS terminal vendors?

How will emerging mobile wallet services affect the market?

What is the attach rate for cellular connectivity in POS terminals by region?

Who should read this report?

POS Terminals and Wireless M2M is the foremost source of information about the adoption of wireless IoT solutions in the payments industry. Whether you are a device vendor, service provider, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Market trends and drivers

Steady uptake of wireless M2M

NFC has become ubiquitous

POS terminal app stores are a potential game-changer

New technologies can transform the shopping experience

The mPOS market segment is growing fast

Company Profiles:

BBPOS

Bitel

Castles Technology

Centerm

CyberNet

Dspread Technology

Equinox Payments

ID Tech

Itron Electronics

JTact

MoreFun

New POS

Newland Payment Technology

Nexgo (Xinguodu)

PAX Technology

REA Card

SZZT Electronics

Vanstone Electronic

VeriFone

Worldline (Ingenico)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xtl5m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.