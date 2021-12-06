Rudolph Coin Goes Live and Delivers First Cashback Rewards

Phoenix, AZ, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Rudolph Coin ($RUDOLPH) went live and started paying rewards to token holders. The event marks the release of the Christmas-themed token offering cashback in BUSD. The project had already paid $171,655 to its coin holders at the time of writing.





Additionally, Rudolph Coin aims to test the emerging NFT market. Soon, the team will announce plans for an NFT-minting feature and airdrops of rare non-fungible tokens. Until then, the project will donate to charity as part of its Christmas merchandise sale promotion.

Rudolph Coin in a Nutshell

$RUDOLPH is a hyper-deflationary token with the automatic distribution. Investors can purchase and hold onto it for up to 9% cashback rewards. The Rudolph platform pays these gains in BUSD, the native coin of Binance Smart Chain, directly into the holders' wallets.

The Rudolph Coin project was launched at the beginning of November 2021 as part of a wave of Christmas-themed tokens. And, while its development continues, the protocol went live on the last day of November. Recently, $RUDOLPH obtained successful listings on Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko, which rewarded it with a 2,500% value surge.

The coin features a taxing mechanism that takes 15% of each transaction and distributes it like this:

Holders Rewards - 9%

Liquidity Fees - 2%

Buy Back/Burn - 3%

Marketing Wallet - 1%

Every time the system registers a BUY, SELL, or TRANSFER transaction, it redistributes 9% of it to token holders. This way, users can earn passive income without extensive trading.

Additionally, the Rudolph team is offering milestone rewards as a bonus:

$2,500 will go to 1 lucky holder when the asset reaches $2.5 million in market cap.

$5,000 will go to 1 lucky token holder when the asset reaches $5 million in market cap.

Charity Donations

Rudolph Coin celebrates the upcoming holidays by selling branded merchandise on its website. Next, it will donate all the revenue from the sales to the "Feed the Children" charity organization. Furthermore, the Rudolph team will match the amount generated from merchandise sales and donate the same amount.

Rudolph will reward all investors by doing a giveaway of 10 BNB in rewards to holders holding 0.5 BNB worth of tokens.

Future Rudolph NFT Plans

The Rudolph team is working on a P2E (play-to-earn) game that will involve non-fungible tokens. The developers will work with artists to create rare NFTs and airdrop them to their most loyal token holders. Furthermore, players will mint their own NFTs within this game.

For now, $RUDOLPH holders can play Magic Forest, a P2P mobile game, which recently added Rudolph as a playable character. This collaboration between Rudolph Coin and Magic Forest should increase the token’s popularity and attract more investors.

The Rudolph Team is available at:

Website: https://rudolphcoin.cash

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoinRudolph

Telegram: https://t.me/rudolphcoinofficial



