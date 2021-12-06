Alltemp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Digital Marketing Firm

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alltemp, Inc. (“Alltemp” or “the Company”) (OTCPK: LTMP) announces that the Company has completed the acquisition of an established digital marketing business, Digi Messaging & Advertising, Inc. (“Digi”) through a share exchange agreement (the “Share Exchange”).



To complement its existing B2B services, the Company plans to roll out a new consumer-facing platform based upon the integration of Digi’s multiple standalone digital marketing tools, to be launched in Q1, 2022. The Company’s new SAAS platform will be available to individuals and enterprises of all size, whether for profit or non-profit, which are seeking to harness the power of big data to precisely micro-target customers to increase conversion rates.

As a result of the Share Exchange, Alltemp acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Digi in exchange for the issuance of 600,000 shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock. Immediately thereafter, Alltemp’s subsidiary, CSES Group, LLC, which owns all rights, title, and interest in Alltemp’s refrigerant technology, was spun out in exchange for the cancellation of approximately 54 million common shares held by former Alltemp management and shareholders. Upon the completion of these actions, Edward C. DeFeudis assumed the role of CEO and Ben Hansel remained on the board of directors. On a fully diluted basis, Digi shareholders own approximately 73.7% of the total shares of Alltemp common stock after giving effect to the conversion of the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock.

“By consolidating the most effective digital marketing tools into one easy-to-use platform, we should decisively win consumer mindshare in a highly-fragmented market. Further, and in parallel to the platform development and launch, we plan to build and acquire additional revenue generating assets to create value and stability as an early-stage company,” stated Alltemp CEO, Edward C. DeFeudis.

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Digi Messaging & Advertising, Inc. (“Digi”), owns and operates multiple proprietary digital marketing platforms for email and SMS dissemination, push notifications, short links, and more. Digi also provides web design and copywriting services for digital advertising campaigns and manages its clients’ SEO, SMM, Content Marketing, and Online Advertising. Digi is currently building an integrated digital marketing platform to allow individuals and enterprises, both large and small, to leverage big data to micro-target customers with disruptive increases in efficiency.

