Healthcare Transportation Services Market Report 2021 - United States Forecast to 2026

The United States Healthcare Transportation Services Market size was estimated at USD 15.72 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 17.42 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% reaching USD 25.17 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Transportation Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Emergency Medical Transportation, Non-emergency Medical Transportation, and Transportation Interpreters.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Airport Shuttle, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Hospital, Medical Laboratories, and Nursing Care Facilities.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Companies Mentioned

American Medical Response

ARAMARK Healthcare

ATS Healthcare Solutions

Crothall Healthcare

DHL Healthcare

Logisticare

Piedmont Healthcare

ProHealth Care

Watts Healthcare

Xpress Non-emergency Medical Transportation

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Transportation Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges



6. Healthcare Transportation Services Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Emergency Medical Transportation

6.3. Non-emergency Medical Transportation

6.4. Transportation Interpreters



7. Healthcare Transportation Services Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Airport Shuttle

7.3. Ambulatory Surgery Center

7.4. Hospital

7.5. Medical Laboratories

7.6. Nursing Care Facilities



8. California Healthcare Transportation Services Market



9. Florida Healthcare Transportation Services Market



10. Illinois Healthcare Transportation Services Market



11. New York Healthcare Transportation Services Market



12. Ohio Healthcare Transportation Services Market



13. Pennsylvania Healthcare Transportation Services Market



14. Texas Healthcare Transportation Services Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles









