Australian Adventure Tourism Market 2021-2027: Mobile Applications, Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Evolving Together Amid the Proliferating Tourism Industry

The Australian adventure tourism market is in its growth stage and is expected to garner higher growth in the coming years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the attractive landscape and availability of a large variety of activities within different cities of the country.

Furthermore, strategic marketing initiatives taken by players in the industry coupled with an increase in government initiatives to promote tourism drive the growth of the country's adventure tourism industry. However, risks involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are a few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. On the contrary, an increase in social media networking has created a lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers.



The growing popularity of travel blogging/video logging on social media platforms such as Instagram, and Twitter, is further expected to pique the interest of travelers around the world to visit different places including Australia, making way for growth in the coming years.



The Australian adventure tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, and sales channel. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others.

Based on the activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. Based on the type of travelers, the market has been classified into solo, friends/group, couple, and family.

By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agents and direct.



The key players in the Australian adventure tourism industry have relied on product launch as their key strategy to stay relevant in the competitive market. The key players profiled in the report include AAT Kings Tours Limited, Discovery Nomads, Trafalgar Travel, Contiki, G Adventures, Insight Vacations, Inspiring Journeys, Intrepid Group, Ltd, Intro Travel, and Ultimate Adventure Travel Pty Ltd.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 to identify the prevailing Australia adventure tourism market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

