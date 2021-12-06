Eden Body Art Studios Adds Laser Tattoo Removal to Improve Cover-Up Tattoos and Remove Unwanted Ink Using the Astanza Trinity in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Body Art Studios, a designer tattoo studio in Dallas, TX, has invested in the Astanza Trinity laser to deliver superior laser tattoo removal treatments. As a result, the sleek and modern tattoo studio now offers a full-service tattoo experience through the removal and modification of unwanted or regretful tattoos. Now, Eden Body Art Studios can perfect their craftsmanship by fading and modifying existing tattoos to deliver quality cover-up artwork.

“At Eden Body Art Studios, we’re constantly pushing the boundaries of what a typical tattoo studio offers,” said Colton James, owner. “From our modern, sleek, inviting environment to our talented tattoo artists, to now our advanced laser tattoo removal services, we’re able to deliver a comprehensive tattooing experience unlike anything else in the greater Dallas area. We’re especially excited to remove cover-up limitations like size and color that all tattoo artists face when trying to conceal an existing piece.”

The Astanza Trinity laser at Eden Body Art Studios is a powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG and ruby system that emits three wavelengths, 1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm, to effectively remove all tattoo colors, including stubborn pigments like aquamarine, teal, and other bright blues and greens. The Trinity combines ultra-quick pulse duration and high pulse energy for intense peak power, optimal ink shattering, and faster fading. The Trinity is safe to use on all skin types and can quickly, safely, and effectively treat virtually any tattoo.

Eden Body Art Studios also uses the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine to deliver the most comfortable treatment experience. The Zimmer Cryo effectively numbs the skin before, during, and after treatment, mitigating any laser pain and reducing the risk of thermal injury.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eden Body Art Studios to the Astanza family,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Regional Sales Manager. “Everything their team does and stands for centers around their clients’ happiness, and their addition of laser tattoo removal shows just how much they care about their clients’ results.”

Eden Body Art Studios is hosting an event on December 18, 2021 from 12 pm to 9 pm, to introduce their new laser tattoo removal service. Consultations for laser removal are always free, but for the event day only, the pre-purchase of any laser treatment package (3 or more) will include one FREE laser session at the time of consultation.

About Eden Body Art Studios

Eden Body Art Studios is a designer tattoo studio that offers tattoos, high-quality piercings, and laser tattoo removal. The studio’s modern aesthetic, wide array of tattooing styles, and unparalleled laser tattoo removal services set Eden Body Art Studios apart. All staff members are experts in their craft, including the laser technician who trained at New Look Laser College, the world’s leading tattoo removal training program, and received the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO).

To learn more about Eden Body Art Studios or schedule a free laser tattoo removal consultation, visit https://www.edenbodyartstudios.com/ or call (972) 803-5828. Eden Body Art Studios is located at 13360 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX, 75240.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.