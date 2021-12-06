Slinger Expands Distribution in Latin America

The innovative tennis company is partnering with BrandsInc, who represent leading brands such as Dunlop and Yonex in Ecuador

BALTIMORE, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced its newest distribution agreement, with BrandsInc in Ecuador. BrandsInc was established in 2014 with the mission to bring a better experience to sports fans and consumers in the country looking to buy products from top global brands. They possess a strong understanding of the Ecuadorian sports and tennis market and have helped to grow popular tennis brands in the country, including Dunlop, Yonex, Gamma and Diadem.

Tennis in Ecuador is growing in popularity, with many talented young players leaving to play collegiately in the United States, as well as a very strong recreational scene with tennis clubs, schools and facilities across the country. “We are thrilled to be able to represent Slinger in our home country of Ecuador,” said BrandsInc CEO Bruce G Valle. “We hosted an event in Quito in late November where the Slinger Bag stole the show, captivating the interest and attention of everybody in attendance. We know there will be very strong demand for this innovative ball launcher from tennis players in Ecuador.”

The Slinger Bad event hosted by BrandsInc was headlined by Nicolas Lapentti (the former world No. 6 who reached the semifinals of the 1999 Australian Open). Other famous professional tennis players from the country include retired legends Andres Gomez, who won the 1990 French Open, and Pancho Segura.

“We are thrilled to find such great partners in Ecuador and expand our agreements throughout Latin America in recent months,” said Slinger CEO Mike Ballardie. “BrandsInc has done great work with many reputable tennis brands, they know the tennis market in the country in great detail, and have a very creative strategy to get the Slinger brand and Slinger Bag in front of the country’s most avid tennis players.”

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in 65+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

ENDS

For Slinger Investor Relations inquiries visit www.slingerbagir.com , or contact investors@slingerbag. com or 443-407-7564

For Slinger media enquiries in U.S & Canada contact the US Press Office, Brigid Margeson, bmargeson@uproarpr.com , at Uproar PR, 415.939.8779

For Slinger media enquiries in U.K, Europe and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com , at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.