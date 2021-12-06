ToughBuilt Industries to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 2:30pm ET. The conference is being held virtually on December 8-9, 2021.



Management’s presentation will be webcast live and available to access within the investor relations section of ToughBuilt’s website at https://ir.toughbuilt.com/ . A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

Mr. Panosian will be available for virtual one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact a Sidoti representative.

