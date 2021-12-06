Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Receipt of Conditional Approval From TSXV For Qualifying Transaction With Franchise Cannabis Corp.

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Acquisitions Corp. (TSXV: MERC.P) (“Mercury” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has conditionally accepted the proposed qualifying transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”) with Franchise Cannabis Corp. (“Franchise”), subject to the acceptance for filing of the filing statement in respect of the Qualifying Transaction and the satisfaction of the Exchange’s requirements to issue the final Exchange bulletin. The Qualifying Transaction will be completed by way of a “three-cornered” amalgamation between Franchise and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercury, and remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of closing conditions. The completion of the Qualifying Transaction will result in a reverse takeover of Mercury by the shareholders of Franchise. Trading in Mercury’s common shares will remain halted until all of the above have been completed and the Corporation has received the Exchange's final acceptance in respect of the Qualifying Transaction.



For further details regarding the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to Mercury’s news releases dated June 24, 2021, September 21, 2021, and October 14, 2021, as well as the filing statement (when available), which will be filed on Mercury’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Franchise

Franchise was incorporated on April 25, 2018 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Franchise, through its subsidiaries, is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, with principal operations in Germany and with operations, assets, strategic partnerships and investments internationally. Franchise’s business objective is to developing a fully integrated, leading European medical cannabis business, with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients, at competitive prices.

For additional information please contact:

Mercury Acquisitions Corp.: Hani Zabaneh, Director, hani@zabaneh.ca. Tel: 604 782-4264.

Franchise Cannabis Corp.: Farhan Lalani, Director, flalani@franchiseglobalhealth.com. Tel: 778 847-1880

