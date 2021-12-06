Touchpoint Group Holdings Announces AIR RACE Has Concluded a Multi Year Sponsorship with Zero E-Standup Mobility

MIAMI, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that its AIR RACE subsidiary has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Zero E (PTY) Ltd (Zero). Per the agreement, Zero have committed to a multi year $4.5 million cash consideration for certain rights to promote and feature Zero E-Standup bikes at AIR RACE World Championship events.



Gert Schoeman the founder of Zero E and creator of the Zero E-Standup mobilty bike, commented, “We are proud to sponsor AIR RACE, as this is one of the most thrilling sporting events of the modern era. The event has historically attracted millions of viewers worldwide and we believe this is an opportunity to highlight our mission of creating a sustainable mobility solution for all. The ZERO E-Standup is inspired by the desire to save our planet and improve the lives of her people, given the ever increasing need for practical, affordable, accessible, women-inclusive and environmentally conscious mobility. The AIR RACE team is aligned with both our mission and values, and we look forward to leveraging these events to raise visibility for the ZERO-E Standup.”

Nalin Jay, CEO of AIR RACE Limited, commented, “We are extremely excited to announce the this first sponsorship agreement for AIR RACE. Zero represents an exciting new company in the massively growing EV personal mobility space. At AIR RACE we are committed to being both at the forefront of aviation and mobility technology but also sustainablilty. Our ambtion over the next five years is to create a net zero motor sport. We’re delighted to welcome Zero to the AIR RACE family and we look forward to a highly successful partnership.”

AIR RACE World Championship is a race format developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. It was founded in 2003 and has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe. It has attracted viewers in 187 countries and has been broadcast to an audience of over 230 million viewers with over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in its most recent season. It is the largest live spectator sports event in the world attracting over 1 million spectators to a single air race on multiple occasions in cities such as Porto and Barcelona.

Touchpoint plans to utilize its expertise in audience engagement through its application development to enhance the audience’s experience, while at the same time creating new revenue generating verticles for the races including festivilization and gaming.

AIR RACE World Championship will build on the significant legacy that the Red Bull Air Race leaves behind, and is well positioned to deliver one of the world’s most thrilling and pioneering global sporting events – focused on future tech, innovation, clean energy and spectator experience. A video overview is available here.

The 2022 AIR RACE season has 7 races scheduled to take place at iconic locations in Egypt, Greece, Portugal, United Kingdom, Russia, Indonesia and the Middle East. Twelve Elite Race Teams have already signed-up for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 race seasons, with twelve further challenger pilots competing in the new second tier Aero Series – including some of the latest and greatest graduates of the Air Race Academy. Red Bull maintains its interest in the World Championship Series with continued sponsorship of former World Champion Martin Sonka in the Elite series.

AIR RACE is designed to push the boundaries of modern air racing, and will deliver a platform that supports and showcases the latest technological developments in green power and advanced aerial mobility. New race categories to be introduced include electric powered aircraft, EVTOL (vertical take off and landing) and JetPacks.

Additional details on the transaction are available in the Company’s Form 8-K, which has been filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

