Digipath, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 8th at 12n EST/ 9:00 am PST

Digipath Invites Individuals and Institutional Investors, as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 8th at 12 noon EST/ 9:00 am PST.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s Founder and President, Todd Denkin in real time.

Denkin will use the event to explain Digipath’s new and strategic expansion initiative which looks for the Company to be highly acquisitive using Digipath’s proven business model and reputation. This comes at a time when many states are seeing an explosion in cannabis sales that require state-mandated testing and a true bottleneck of service providers needed to provide these assays.

Mr. Denkin will also be available to answer questions after the presentation.

Digipath, Inc. will be presenting at 12 noon Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1512636&tp_key=b542885e5a&sti=digp to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. Presenting companies in the Conference pay a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

